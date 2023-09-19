BHP continues to invest in future talent with new trainees

BHP, the largest independent accountancy firm in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, has welcomed a further 44 new trainees.

This latest intake is the second highest for BHP’s successful training programme, which provides those looking to break into the finance industry with the chance to gain hands-on experience while studying for a professional qualification.

It follows a record-breaking year in 2022, which saw 46 new trainees join the business and underlines BHP’s commitment to continuing to invest in future talent and career development.

With this latest intake, BHP has now invested in 134 trainees in the last three years.

Since joining the business, many have remained with BHP and further developed their skills to become integral parts of the team. These include Ellie Dignam who joined the firm in 2012 to work towards her ACA qualification. She has developed to become Chief Digital and Efficiency Officer and is the youngest person ever to have been promoted to the Partner group at BHP.

The latest group of trainees cover a range of disciplines and span BHP’s entire network of offices, which include Chesterfield, Sheffield, Leeds, York, and Cleckheaton. In total BHP has appointed 21 graduates, 12 non-graduates, and 11 placement students*.

Karen Arch, Director of People at BHP, said:

“At BHP, we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

“With each intake of trainees, we’re also improving our own workforce by widening our blend of skills, expertise, and personality. These new recruits will bring many benefits, perspectives and added value to our clients.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work® and rated as one of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies to Work For, we pride ourselves on being a supportive workplace that always keeps the wellbeing and future success of our people at the forefront.”

Chief Digital and Efficiency Officer Ellie Dignam said:

“I love working at BHP and have enjoyed watching the firm grow and evolve over the last 11 years. I’ve personally benefited from our training programme and it’s great to see that we’re continuing to take on fresh new talent and nurture them in their career development.”

