Cambridge Regional College and Futures for You deliver lunchtime employability webinars

Cambridge Regional College and Futures for You come together to deliver a series of interactive webinars designed to improve employability.

To address the barriers of attending training, and develop the employability skills of adults, Cambridge Regional College and Futures for You, who deliver the National Careers Service across Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, have launched their latest collaboration ‘Lunch and Learn’ which offers free one hour employability webinars over a lunch period.

Claire Dolan said, “We are excited to be working with NCS Careers Advisors to deliver these new training webinars to adults looking to develop their employability skills. The Lunch and Learn sessions will be delivered from May and more information, including dates and content for all webinars, can be found on our website, https://www.camre.ac.uk/about/events/.”

Lunchtime study The new value-added collaboration consists of four lunchtime webinars delivered one per month starting 24th May 2022 and covers topics including breaking the job code, using language to land the job, building a standout LinkedIn profile and online interview hints and tips.

Suzie Kitching, Careers Advisor, said, “Working in partnership with Cambridge Regional College will enable us to reach out to the individuals that really need our support. The webinars will be delivered by experienced, qualified Careers Advisors and bookings can be made through the National Careers Service at https://10to8.com/book/nationalcareersservice/select-staff-and-location-if-needed/?service=1633743&prevent-change-service=true.”

The webinars series compliments Cambridge Regional College’s existing range of fully funded employability courses that are aimed at improving the skills and employability of adults in our community. The full range of employability courses can be found here https://www.camre.ac.uk/courses/employability-skills/

Published in