Clarion Housing Group secures almost £2m in additional funding to expand innovative programme supporting people into work

Love London Working, a pioneering employment programme led by Clarion Housing Group, has received an additional £1.8m in funding enabling the scheme to run until the end of December 2023.

Launched in 2016, Love London Working is open to anyone aged over 16 who lives in the capital and is not in work, formal training or enrolled in a mandatory employment programme. It provides economically inactive Londoners with the support they need to join the labour market and has already worked with 25,000 people.

The programme is delivered by a consortium of nine housing associations* led by Clarion’s charitable foundation, Clarion Futures. Participants are paired with a specialist employment adviser and provided with a bespoke plan to support them into work and help them sustain employment for the long-term, with support from advisers lasting up to six months after they start in their role.

The multimillion pound project is co-funded by the consortium of housing associations and the European Social Fund (ESF), the latter being managed by the Greater London Authority (GLA). To date, 25,000 Londoners have received advice and guidance through Love London Working with more than 7,600 supported into work. This includes young people seeking their first full time role to people returning to work after taking time out to become parents or deal with health issues.

The additional funding will also help increase the reach of the Active Inclusion programme which was launched in September 2020 as part of Love London Working.

The Active Inclusion programme targets people facing a range of complex barriers to employment, providing coordinated and tailored 360-degree support. Working with Charlton Triangle Homes, Hexagon Housing, Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) and Poplar HARCA, the programme aims to support 655 London residents by the end of December 2023.

Support is provided for residents with multiple needs considered to be some way from being job-ready, helping them overcome barriers to work including lack of digital literacy and functional skills, debt and mental health and wellbeing issues, as well as physical disabilities.

Through the Active Inclusion programme, so far more than 500 people have been supported to improve their job prospects, with more than 80 securing employment.

Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, said:

“Love London Working has been hugely successful at supporting Londoners into employment over the last few years, so the Mayor and I are delighted to be able to extend the programme’s funding. We hope to see Love London Working continue to go from strength to strength as we work to build a more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Phil Miles, Director of Clarion Futures, said:

“When it comes to supporting people into work, there is no one size fits all approach. Everyone’s circumstances are different, and those who are furthest from the labour market often need a more intensive and wide-ranging package of support. That’s where our Active Inclusion programme comes in.

“The programme is genuinely transformative, making a difference to people across London, and thanks to this additional funding we will be able to expand its reach, improving life chances and supporting more people into employment.”

Jessica, whose son Thomas has Down’s syndrome and has been supported through Love London Working, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thanks for all the support and encouragement you have given Thomas over the last few months. You really have helped him on his journey into work.”

