Extra £2.5m to support more young people into work or further training

A programme that provides young people the skills, qualifications and experience they need to get a job, continue their training or return to education is to receive an extra £2.5m in funding.

Jobs Growth Wales+ offers 16–19-year-olds access to advice, training and education so that they are empowered to make informed choices to find and secure training, fair work or start a business.

Young people get tailored support to boost their confidence, ensuring they have all they need to access opportunities – including flexible training hours, as well as help with travel, childcare costs and specialised equipment.

On-the-job training is also available, allowing them the chance to get their foot in the door and have a taste of work that might interest them – with the Welsh Government offering wage subsidies of up to 50% of the first six months’ wages.

Extra funding has been announced in response to the high demand for the popular new programme which launched in 2022.

Visiting a Jobs Growth Wales Plus (JGW+) work-based learning provider – Itec – at their skills and employment facility in Cwmbran, the Economy Minister announced £2.5m of EU funding will help to increase provision across Wales for the remainder of the financial year.

Teagon Mallon has already received support and said:

“Itec is an incredible and safe place for young people to go for help, I met some amazing people who supported each other to grow in many ways.

“Itec is always looking for new fun things to do with students and offer you many opportunities to do things you never thought you would enjoy. They helped me get into a position and job that I absolutely adore.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ is a key element of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee.

The Guarantee aims to provide people between 16-24 in Wales with an offer of support to gain a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“It’s been wonderful to meet young people here today who are grasping the opportunities our Jobs Growth Wales+ programme offers them with both hands.

“The Welsh Government is serious about investing in young people and their skills to help them plan more ambitious futures in Wales. Young people have faced real adversity in recent years and while the Welsh Government budget is under huge pressure, this extra funding demonstrates how we are maximising what we can do with the money we have.

“With help to access the right opportunities at the right time, we are helping young people who would otherwise be held back have more power over their future. I’m delighted our Jobs Growth Wales+ programme has proved so popular, and that we are able to invest more with the remaining EU funds we can draw on so that more young people can overcome barriers and build brighter futures.”