Insufficient pay and benefits and poor mental health pushing people out of their jobs

Report reveals at least 40% would change jobs to gain flexibility – meaning employers must prioritise flexibility to attract and retain top talent.

Ivanti unveiled findings from its 2024 Everywhere Work report, which details how the concept of Everywhere Work is now much broader, encompassing where, when and how professionals get their work done — and flexibility has become a key workplace priority.

Jeff Abbott, Ivanti CEO said:

“Employers seeking to hire top talent should prioritise workplace flexibility, as it has a clear business advantage,”

“To effectively implement flexible work arrangements, it’s essential to provide employees with the necessary resources, support and secure infrastructure to ensure their success. Neglecting these factors may lead to higher turnover rates and dissatisfaction among valuable employees you are trying to keep engaged.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

Flexible work options rank higher than remote work: According to the research, the vast majority ofprofessionals (80%) say flexible work is highly valuable compared to the ability to work anywhere (70%). Yet just 25% of professionals say their jobs afford them high flexibility, and at least 40% would change jobs to gain flexibility.

Women prioritise flexibility more than their male counterparts: 36% of women consider flexible work essential compared to 22% of men. Additionally, 28% of women view being able to work anywhere as essential, compared to 18% of men. Organisations that take a more rigid approach may be undermining a critical segment of their workforce.

Leaders are out of touch with IT and Security needs: Although over 90% of leaders surveyed say employees have the tools to be productive in a remote or hybrid work environment, that’s not the case for IT and Security teams. Just 46% say it’s easy to access tech tools when working remotely. This disconnect has weighty implications for employers —nearly one in four IT professionals (23%) say a colleague has resigned due to burnout.

AI utilisation rates are lower than anticipated: The overwhelming majority (76%) say AI and automation can help decrease ticket volume and provide better service. However, Ivanti’s research shows adoption rates for AI and automation solutions are low. How come? AI can’t deliver useful insights based on inaccurate data, and long-standing data silos prevent organisations from deploying AI and automation at scale.

If leaders want to empower employees to work flexibly, deploy AI and automation at scale and addressIT and Security needs, then CIOs and CISOs need to align priorities. Ivanti’s research shows that 52% of IT and security professionals say security data and IT data are siloed inside their organisations. Of those, 84% say silos have a negative impact on security, and 82% say silos drive down productivity. This has a domino effect on how employees work both productively and securely … anytime and anywhere.

To address this, the report outlines how companies can align the priorities and interests of IT and Security, consider “flexibility” in Everywhere Work strategies and gain a comprehensive view of their IT estate.

To learn more about the results of Ivanti’s Everywhere Work report, please visit here.