Labour’s New Deal would be a “gamechanger” for productivity and “boost growth”, TUC head tells CBI

The TUC general secretary will call on good employers to “embrace Labour’s economic reset” and “work with unions” to deliver economic growth

Labour’s New Deal for Working people would be a “gamechanger for productivity in the UK” and “boost growth” after years of economic decline, the TUC general secretary will tell business leaders at the CBI today (Monday).

Nowak will say that the New Deal – coupled with a coherent industrial strategy – would provide the economic reset the country needs.

He will call on employers to “embrace Labour’s economic reset” and “work with unions” to boost to productivity, skills and security at work.

He will say that decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce – where workers share fairly in productivity gains.

The TUC general secretary will contrast Labour’s approach with the past 13 years of Conservative government characterised by stagnant growth, poor productivity, a boom in insecure work and the longest squeeze in living standards in 200 years.

Nowak will say that the New Deal would deliver a grown-up, constructive approach to industrial relations, where disputes are solved through negotiation and the best employers are no longer undercut by the worst.

The TUC general secretary will address the CBI on a panel alongside representatives from Siemens and Airbus.

Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Labour has pledged to deliver new rights for working people in an employment bill in its first 100 days.

Labour’s New Deal would:

Ban zero-hours contracts to help end the scourge of insecure work.

Give all workers day one rights on the job. Labour will scrap qualifying time for basic rights, such as unfair dismissal, sick pay, and parental leave.

Ensure all workers get reasonable notice of any change in shifts or working time, with compensation that is proportionate to the notice given for any shifts cancelled or curtailed.

Strengthen flexible working rights by introducing a day one right to work flexibly. Strengthen collective bargaining by introducing fair pay agreements to boost pay and conditions – starting in social care.

Beef up enforc ement by making sure the labour market enforcement bodies have the powers they need to undertake targeted and proactive enforcement work.

ement by making sure the labour market enforcement bodies have the powers they need to undertake targeted and proactive enforcement work. Introduce disability and ethnicity pay gap reporting.

TUC general secretary TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“After years of economic decline, Labour’s New Deal would be a gamechanger for productivity and boost growth.

“Decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce – where workers share fairly in productivity gains.

“It would mark a new era of a grown-up, constructive approach to industrial relations, where disputes are solved through negotiation.

“The Tories’ lack of an economic plan for jobs, growth and living standards has cost workers and industry dear.

“Decent employers will recognise the promise of Labour’s economic reset and work with unions to boost productivity, skills and security at work.”

Published in