Management training continues to drive success in logistics

At a dynamic time of change within the logistics industry, leading operator Europa Worldwide Group is arming its managers with the skills necessary to drive success.

Now employing over 1,400 staff globally, over the past 10-years the Dartford headquartered company has trebled its workforce and increased its international footprint, bringing with it a greater need for training and development.

Robust management training can equip managers to provide better customer communication, an enhanced service and a more effective operation.

But, a Chartered Management Institute survey of 4,500 UK workers, reported that 82 per cent of those in management positions were described as ‘accidental managers’, with little training or qualifications. In addition, according to data from YouGov most logistics managers do not hold a university degree or equivalent qualifications (63 per cent).

Recognising that business success is not simply based on technology and infrastructure, the logistics operator is challenging these statistics head on. In 2023, Europa launched its own formal 12-month Management Training Programme, upskilling leaders across the many facets of its business, which includes warehousing, road freight and air and ocean freight. This is the latest innovation from Europa to ensure quality and consistency throughout the operation.

Already 70 senior managers from its 18 UK sites have successfully achieved the bespoke Management Training certification and a new cohort of 60 is currently taking part in the 11-module programme.

The Europa Management Training Programme introduces managers to new concepts and practices, offering new tactics to allow them to keep pace with the dynamic environment.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director, Europa Worldwide Group comments:

“Enabling our team with effective management skills is vital. This is a significant investment in our people, it’s important we give our managers all the tools they need to grow, support their own teams and ultimately provide the best service available to our customers.”

Recognising the vast and diverse training needs across the business, Europa’s Learning & Development team has increased threefold over the past two years, as well as using the latest platforms and technologies to support innovative learning pathways.

The company, which has sites in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, India, China, the UAE and Hong Kong, believes that the development of its people is a fundamental part of sustaining success. The first cohort on the Management Training Programme includes several Sales and Customer Service Branch Managers from its road freight operation.

Hayley Callachan, was promoted to the role of Customer Service Branch Manager for Europa Road in Glasgow, a year and a half ago and comments:

“The training programme has made me confident in dealing with difficult conversations and has equipped me with the tools I need to resolve any conflicts within the team.”

Ben Geddis, Sales Branch Manager at one of Europa’s most established branches in Bristol adds:

“The training has been invaluable to me and my team. I would say it is a massive factor in the success of what we are achieving. Not only do I understand my team more, but they also feel more valued which in turn increases their performance.”

It is widely recognised that good, formally trained managers can support higher levels of innovation and better workplace cultures, driving standards of excellence.

Europa’s Learning & Development Manager Alison Flannery concludes:

“Our Management Training is delivered through a creative mix of classroom, remote and eLearning packages and this dynamic, bespoke approach is already delivering success across the business, helping grow and nurture our talented team to become even stronger.”