Placement propels Salford graduate into dream job

After completing a six month placement at leading infrastructure group, Balfour Beatty, in tandem with studying for her MSc Digital Marketing degree, University of Salford graduate, Naomi Overo, is now thriving in her career as a Strategic Communications Project Lead at the University of Bath.

Securing the role just three months after graduating and shortly after completing her placement, Naomi, who is originally from Nigeria, is now flourishing in her dream job in communications.

From studying for her undergraduate degree in English Language Education at the University of Benin, to taking a leap of faith to do her masters over 3,000 miles away at Salford, Naomi, landed the placement of a lifetime after attending an Employer in the Foyer networking event on the University’s campus. The event and subsequent placement Naomi secured, was the ultimate springboard to her now successful career.

Naomi commented:

“As an international student, so much is different culturally, including workplace culture. I’m convinced I wouldn’t have secured my role at the University of Bath without my experience at Balfour Beatty. It was a great place to work, everyone was very welcoming and ready to help, and that environment was instrumental in helping me settle in the UK.”

Daisy Hughes, Customer and Communications Manager at Balfour Beatty, said:

“Naomi quickly became a valued member of the A57 Link Roads team and someone we could always rely on. She brought professionalism, enthusiasm and a strong work ethic to everything she did, making a real contribution to our communications team and the wider project.



“She built strong relationships across the scheme and consistently received excellent feedback, including from our Project Director. On a personal level, Naomi’s professionalism and calm approach made her a pleasure to work with and someone I could always depend on. It was fantastic to see her grow throughout her time with us. We are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved and delighted to see her thriving in her career. We wish her every success for the future.”

During her time at Balfour Beatty, Naomi, worked on the A57 link road scheme, an approximately £250 million project on behalf of National Highways to design and build a critical dual carriageway linking the M67 with the A57 in Mottram Moor, Greater Manchester. Here, Naomi undertook a placement within their Communications team.

Kerry Moores, Employability Manager at Salford Business School, continued:

“Naomi’s journey is a fantastic example of the transformative impact that placements can have on our students’ futures.

“At Salford, we are committed to providing opportunities that enable students to apply their learning in real-world settings, build professional networks and develop the confidence and skills employers are looking for. We’re incredibly proud to see Naomi thriving in her career and wish her every success as she continues to make her mark in strategic communications.”

Following her placement, Naomi secured a full-time position at the University of Bath, where she now works as a Strategic Projects Lead. She acts as a bridge between strategy and delivery, and is responsible for ensuring the University’s ambitions and priorities are clearly communicated.



Naomi concluded:

“Gaining UK work experience was really important to me. More than anything, it helped me understand workplace culture and expectations in a UK context. It also made me more confident. I got better at things like presentations, making small talk, and knowing how to conduct myself at work. Watching my line manager and colleagues also helped me figure out where I needed to improve. I was trusted with real responsibility as well, which pushed me to be more accountable.

“I wanted to take a moment to say a huge thank you to the employability team at Salford. I’m convinced that I wouldn’t have landed this amazing role at the University of Bath if I didn’t do the placement at Balfour Beatty.”