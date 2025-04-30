Programme helping people with disabilities and health conditions find work in Cheshire East extended 

A successful employment programme that has supported more than 200 people with disabilities and health conditions in Cheshire East has been extended for a year.

Inspiring Futures, delivered by not-for-profit organisation Fedcap on behalf of Cheshire East Council, offers personalised support for people who are economically inactive and would like support to get back into the workplace.

With 120 people now in work and progressing their careers, Cheshire East Council has extended Inspiring Futures for another year, allowing Fedcap to continue to make a positive impact in the area. By embedding itself in communities across Cheshire East and recruiting locally, Fedcap has delivered 37% Social Value Return on Investment into communities in Cheshire East.

Councillor Jill Rhodes, Chair of Adults & Health Committee at Cheshire East Council, said:

“The impact of this programme has been phenomenal not only to the individuals who participated, but to the local voluntary sector and the business community, by highlighting the benefits of employing people with additional needs / disabilities and all of the positives that this can bring.

“Offering organisations support around reasonable adjustments and wellbeing for employees has enabled barriers to be broken down, and lives to be changed for the better.”

Brian Bell, President of Fedcap Employment, said:

“I’m proud we’ve supported over 200 local people with disabilities or long-term health conditions in pursuit of their goals, with more than half achieving paid employment or meaningful volunteering, exceeding all programme targets.

“At Fedcap, we understand the difficulties people face when looking for work and staying in a job. As supported employment specialists, we get to know people to better understand their aspirations. This helps us match people to local employers, and by working hand in hand we can meet the needs of both, ensuring people progress into roles and, crucially, stay in work.”

The programme focuses on individuals’ abilities, promoting their skills to local employers. Once people secure roles – whether paid or voluntary, depending on their circumstances -Fedcap continues to provide support, working with employers to meet individual needs and help participants thrive in the workplace.

The Inspiring Futures programme is open to people in Cheshire East aged 16+ who have a health condition which impacts on them looking for or staying in a job and aren’t currently receiving any benefits that require them to look for work.