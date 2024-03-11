Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Propertymark bolsters property agency profession as part of National Careers Week

FE News Editor March 11, 2024
With new higher-level education under the spotlight for estate and letting agents in recent weeks, Propertymark looks to bolster the aspirations of those looking to embark on their careers within the industry as part of National Careers Week.

The Royal Agricultural University has introduced higher education courses for estate agents and has recently been criticised for doing so. Propertymark has pushed back on these presumptions and continues to praise the intricate work of those passionate and detailed professionals going above and beyond and keeping up with the ongoing legislative hurdles thrown their way.

Propertymark’s Qualifications arm, Propertymark Qualifications has reported a strong uptake across the board for its Qualifications, recently promoting the first of its candidates passing its new Level 4 Certificate in Property Management which is the highest qualification available and is comparable to a Higher National Certificate (HNC).

Propertymark has said that as more people look to the industry for a profession, it believes the work of an agent certainly does require an uptake of key skills and says that those who want to make strides in their career, work to high standards, and are passionate should be given course options suitable for them, and certainly not penalised for it.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark comments:

“Propertymark’s ethos is to raise standards in the industry, so we wholeheartedly stand for professionalising agents and believe higher education needs to exist in order to comply with the raft of requirements expected and to operate to the highest standard they possibly can.

“It’s refreshing to see that those who are aspiring to move into the career of a property agent also want to uphold and conduct their work to the best of their abilities.”

