Salford student celebrates placement success with Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize

Second year Accounting and Finance student at the University Salford, Noluthando Thanjekwayo, has been awarded the prestigious Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize for best undergraduate placement 2026.

Noluthando recently completed her placement in the finance department at Salford City Council, where she strengthened her knowledge and expertise by supporting the management of the local authority’s financial services and budgets.

During her time with the Council, Noluthando continued to excel in her studies, achieving impressive grades across her placement portfolio assessments. She also participated in numerous extracurricular activities that raised the profiles of Salford City Council, the University and herself.

Noluthando comments:

“I’m truly honoured to be awarded the Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize. As an international student it means so much to have my hard work, dedication and professional development recognised through such a prestigious award.

“I’m grateful for the support I received throughout my placement, which has played a significant role in making the experience so valuable. Completing my placement at Salford City Council has been an important milestone in my academic and professional journey. The experience has been truly insightful and the knowledge and skills I have gained will be beneficial as I progress in my career.”

The Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize is a £500 award presented to the top-performing second-year undergraduate Professional Placement Year student at Salford Business School.

Ethel’s husband, Herbert Harwood was Salford alumnus, studying here at the University between 1932 and 1936. Following his death, Ethel chose to leave a gift to the University in his will to commemorate his life. After Ethel passed away, her generous legacy was used to establish two awards: the Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize and the Herbert Harwood Memorial Prize, which is presented to a student from Salford’s School of Science, Engineering and Environment.

Councillor Michele Barnes, Lead Member for Skills and Work, Workforce and Industrial Relations at Salford City Council, said:

“It is fantastic news that Noluthando has been recognised with the Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize, and it is thoroughly deserved.

“We were proud to host Noluthando during her placement at Salford City Council, where she demonstrated professionalism, enthusiasm and a strong commitment to learning. It is only right that her hard work and dedication are recognised through this prestigious award. Congratulations, Noluthando, on this outstanding achievement.”

Dr Jonathan Owens, Senior Lecturer in Operations Management at Salford, adds:

“Noluthando’s passion, dedication and outstanding achievements have defined her professional placement year. This prestigious award recognises not only her exceptional commitment and hard work, but also her immense potential as a future business leader.

“I hope Noluthando’s journey inspires other students to undertake a professional placement year. Placements transform the student experience by combining academic learning with invaluable real-world experience, building employability skills, confidence and the professional capabilities that today’s employers value.”

Recipients of the Ethel Harwood Memorial Prize are selected annually with one student recognised each year. Winners are selected based on a combination of their professional performance during their placement year, as well as their academic grade and feedback from their supervisors.

This year, Noluthando, competed for the prize amongst 39 other students, reflecting her tenacity, professional development, engagement, and ability to respond positively to the opportunities and challenges experienced during her placement.

Fiona Dearing, Lecturer in Accounting at Salford and Noluthando’s Academic Supervisor, concludes:

“Noluthando is an absolute star and this recognition is so well deserved. From our very first meeting, I could see her enthusiasm, commitment and determination to make the most of every opportunity.

“Watching Noluthando grow throughout her placement year has been a real pleasure and I am incredibly proud to see her hard work recognised with this prestigious award.”