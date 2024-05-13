Trade Centre UK provides wealth of work opportunities to Walsall College students

The Trade Centre UK has made its biggest investment to date in its future workforce through its partnership with Walsall College.

A record 20 students are benefitting from a whole host of work experience-based opportunities; some of which have already led to jobs.

“As a business, we believe in providing opportunities for young individuals to excel in the automotive sector. Through our partnership with Walsall College, we are committed to offering hands-on training and mentorship that will shape the future leaders of our industry,” says Lee Gorton, Workshop Manager at the The Trade Centre UK Wednesbury.

Those kickstarting their careers include Jake Loundes who is joining the organisation as a technician this summer after finishing his studies. He is one of 16 automotive students so far this year to complete a week’s work experience with them.

The 19-year-old was offered the role after impressing the team with his enthusiasm and professionalism.

Jake said: “I’m happy I could prove myself and can start working for real.

“Work experience is important to students. It’s shows what your future holds in your chosen industry. Plus, your learning is more authentic as you’re working on cars that are going out on the roads.”

The Trade Centre UK is also currently training four autocare technician apprentices through the college. In addition, four students on the new T Level qualification in Engineering and Manufacturing are completing a 45-day placement at the Wednesbury and Small Heath branches.

T Level student, Navjot Kaur added: “I’m absolutely loving my time on this placement. Everyone here has been welcoming and great at teaching us different things.

“There’s always something to learn about every new vehicle I come across. I feel I’m gaining important knowledge that will help me go onto a degree apprenticeship within either the automotive or aerospace sector.”

Mark Pemberton, Faculty Director at the college said: “This is the third year we have worked with Trade Centre UK to provide opportunities to the vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians of the future.”

He continued: “Employer and college collaborations are crucial to breaking down barriers to skills and industry experience that can hinder people from joining the automotive sector.

“In turn, businesses can attract and retain staff while embracing technological shifts such as the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, thereby helping to ensure this sector continues to evolve and thrive.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Walsall College, empowering young talent to thrive in the automotive industry and shaping a brighter future for our community,” added Mark Bailey, Founder & Owner of Trade Centre Group.