Unique Opportunities for Career Growth with the Forest Industry’s Foremost Company

Tilhill, the UK’s leading provider of nature-based solutions is seeking graduates with drive, passion and enthusiasm to take up an incredible opportunity to actively grow their career within the forestry sector whilst contributing to the fight against climate change.

Tilhill is part of the BSW Group, the largest integrated forestry business in the UK, and a member of binderholz, Europe’s leading timber processing operation. These linkages bring with them unique opportunities for graduates to experience all aspects of the forest industry, from work experience in their commercial nursery and the UK’s most advanced sawmills, to a comprehensive programme of learning and hands-on experience in woodland creation, forest management, and timber harvesting.

High-achieving graduates, or those about to graduate in forestry or related subjects such as land management, environmental studies or horticulture, will be ideally placed to join Tilhill’s three-year graduate programme.

Successful applicants are assigned to an office or business stream where they learn every aspect of that area, including shadowing highly experienced colleagues. With opportunities across the UK, Graduate trainees are offered mentoring and pairing with an experienced manager during their training period.

Gavin Adkins, Tilhill’s Managing Director said: “It is a most exciting time to join the forest industry, with woodland creation playing an increasingly important role in combatting climate change. Tilhill’s years of experience in planting trees, and planning and creating woodlands and forests, coupled with our woodland carbon related business stream, CarbonStore, make Tilhill a cutting-edge company. Every aspect of our work provides nature-based solutions. As an employee within the binderholz Group, graduates are uniquely offered a broad range of opportunities to engage with the Group’s extensive range of forestry-related businesses. “This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates with drive, enthusiasm and passion for all aspects of forestry and working outdoors to be part of growing all our futures. ” Tilhill offers all its employees a friendly and challenging work environment with great personal and career development opportunities. The company operates an industry-renowned management development programme that starts by building up management skill sets in order to provide graduates with all the tools they need to be successful, professional managers of the future.”

To take advantage of this unique opportunity and apply, please visit our careers page at www.tilhill.com/about-us/careers and apply online. Applications open 1st December with placements starting in June 2023. The deadline to apply is 31st January 2023.

Published in