Winners announced in the 2023 ERSA Employability Awards

ERSA, the Employment Related Services Association, announces the 2023 winners of the Employability Awards. Now in their eleventh year, the awards celebrate people and organisations working for better work; those assisting disadvantaged and marginalised jobseekers and low-income workers.

Supported by lead sponsor The BUSY Group, more than 300 entries were received from private, voluntary, social enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK. The winners of 12 fiercely competed categories were chosen by an independent panel of employability experts and were announced following ERSA’s national conference in Westminster. Special recognition was also given on the night to Andrea Wayman, Chief Executive Officer at ELITE Supported Employment for her Outstanding Contribution to the sector.

“Against a backdrop of unprecedented long-term sickness, stubbornly high vacancies, and wider political turbulence, the employability sector continues to deliver,” said Elizabeth Taylor, Chief Executive of ERSA. “Supporting people, many among the most disadvantaged in the country, into worthwhile employment is driving economic and social change and that deserves commending. Well done to everyone nominated and our amazingly dedicated and proactive winners.”

ERSA winners 2023

Frontline Advisor of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Standguide

Joint winners:

Christine Morris, Maximus

Mary Victoria I, Ingeus

Frontline Manager of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Twin Group

Shanice Martin, Triage

Employer Partnership of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by 4front Partners

Hargreaves Lansdown – nominated by Women’s Work Lab

Achiever of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Fedcap

Gary Swan – nominated by Routes To Work Ltd

Employer Engagement Practitioner of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Education Development Trust

Joint winners:

Nicholas Ward, Reed in Partnership

Samantha Cuffy, Women’s Work Lab

Community Outreach of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Clarion Housing Group

Refugee Employment Team at Enable

Tailored Employment Support of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Entitled To

Active Inclusion Programme at Clarion Futures

The Behind the Scenes Award – Working Together – Sponsored by ICONI

Jobs 22 CSC Team

Partnership of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by The Digital College

The Platform and DWP – nominated by Blackpool Council

The Sharing Best Practice Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Serco

Kathryn Jellings, 3SC

Social Value Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Genius Within

Career Connect

Digital Solution of The Year Award – Sponsored by Maximus

Learn at Scope

Outstanding Contribution to the Sector

Andrea Wayman, ELITE Supported Employment

