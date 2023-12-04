Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Winners announced in the 2023 ERSA Employability Awards

Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) December 4, 2023
ERSA award winners 2023

ERSA, the Employment Related Services Association, announces the 2023 winners of the Employability Awards. Now in their eleventh year, the awards celebrate people and organisations working for better work; those assisting disadvantaged and marginalised jobseekers and low-income workers.

Supported by lead sponsor The BUSY Group, more than 300 entries were received from private, voluntary, social enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK. The winners of 12 fiercely competed categories were chosen by an independent panel of employability experts and were announced following ERSA’s national conference in Westminster. Special recognition was also given on the night to Andrea Wayman, Chief Executive Officer at ELITE Supported Employment for her Outstanding Contribution to the sector.

“Against a backdrop of unprecedented long-term sickness, stubbornly high vacancies, and wider political turbulence, the employability sector continues to deliver,” said Elizabeth Taylor, Chief Executive of ERSA. “Supporting people, many among the most disadvantaged in the country, into worthwhile employment is driving economic and social change and that deserves commending. Well done to everyone nominated and our amazingly dedicated and proactive winners.” 

ERSA winners 2023

Frontline Advisor of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Standguide

  • Joint winners:
    Christine Morris, Maximus
    Mary Victoria I, Ingeus

Frontline Manager of the Year – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Twin Group

  • Shanice Martin, Triage

Employer Partnership of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by 4front Partners

  • Hargreaves Lansdown – nominated by Women’s Work Lab

Achiever of the Year Award – Working for Better Work – Sponsored by Fedcap

  • Gary Swan – nominated by Routes To Work Ltd

Employer Engagement Practitioner of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Education Development Trust

  • Joint winners:
    Nicholas Ward, Reed in Partnership
    Samantha Cuffy, Women’s Work Lab

Community Outreach of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Clarion Housing Group

  • Refugee Employment Team at Enable

Tailored Employment Support of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by Entitled To

  • Active Inclusion Programme at Clarion Futures

The Behind the Scenes Award – Working Together – Sponsored by ICONI

  • Jobs 22 CSC Team

Partnership of the Year Award – Working Together – Sponsored by The Digital College

  • The Platform and DWP – nominated by Blackpool Council

The Sharing Best Practice Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Serco

  • Kathryn Jellings, 3SC

Social Value Award – Working for Everyone – Sponsored by Genius Within

  • Career Connect

Digital Solution of The Year Award – Sponsored by Maximus

  • Learn at Scope

Outstanding Contribution to the Sector

  • Andrea Wayman, ELITE Supported Employment
Employment Related Services Association (ERSA)
