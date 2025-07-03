Youth Employment Week will be held between the 7th – 11th July 2025.

Founded by Youth Employment UK, Youth Employment Week is an annual, national celebration of young people and those who support them in their journey to work, including the crucial impact of employers and educators.

To help make an impact during Youth Employment Week, toolkits are available on the Youth Employment UK website. These are designed for employers and educators and include social media cards, information on the week’s themes, and ways to get involved.

Throughout the week, Youth Employment UK will be showcasing tools, advice and tips to support young people on their journey to work, aimed at boosting skills-related confidence and access to opportunities.

Kirstie Mackey OBE, Managing Director, Barclays Citizenship UK & Europe, said,

“Barclays LifeSkills is delighted to be the lead sponsor of Youth Employment Week 2025. Empowering young people to develop their aspirations and skills and helping them to prepare to join the workforce is not only essential for their personal advancement, but also for the growth of UK businesses and our economy.”

John Yarham, Interim CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company, echoed these sentiments by saying,

“Youth Employment Week is a seminal moment to champion the ambitions of young people and the power of careers education to unlock their potential. At The Careers & Enterprise Company, we’re proud to support this national effort, bringing together schools, employers and communities to build a more inclusive, opportunity-rich future for every young person.”

Chief People Officer, Helen Ketteringham of NCFE, spoke about the importance of working in partnership with organisations to improve the youth employment landscape. She said,

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to fulfil their potential and thrive. At NCFE, we’re proud to support Youth Employment Week and to champion youth development year-round, particularly through initiatives such as our Youth Ambassador Network. By continuing to work in partnership, we can empower young people to build skills, gain confidence, and access meaningful opportunities – ensuring no learner is left behind.”

Dan Heffernan – Regional Director Strategic Social Value Lead UK&I at AtkinsRéalis shared the importance of supporting Youth Employment Week during the current NEET crisis, saying,

“At AtkinsRéalis, we are immensely proud to support and sponsor Youth Employment Week 2025. With nearly one million young people across the UK currently not in education, employment, or training, preparing the next generation for the world of work is not just important – it’s essential. We hope this week serves as a powerful catalyst, inspiring organisations of all sizes to come together and empower young people with the tools, confidence, and knowledge they need to shape their futures and positively impact those around them.”

2025 Youth Employment Week Themes

Monday, 7th July – Opportunity for All: Youth Employment Week will commence with the overarching theme, “Opportunity for All”. Youth Employment UK are asking employers to share their available opportunities and inclusive employment practices on social media, using the hashtags #YouthEmploymentWeek or #YEW.

Tuesday 8th July – Lifelong Learning: The 2024 Youth Voice Census findings show that young people are looking for opportunities that support their growth and career goals. They want meaningful opportunities with employers who are supportive of their continued learning and success.

Employers are encouraged to showcase the ways that their organisation supports lifelong learning on this day, from lunch and learns to peer-to-peer mentoring.

Wednesday 9th July – Discover Careers: In the 2024 Youth Voice Census, young people shared that learning about their career and pathway options would have supported them to progress. On Wednesday, 9th July, employers are being asked to showcase the different pathways available in their company to demystify pathways to progression.

Thursday 10th July – Here to Help: Data from the 2024 Youth Voice Census also highlighted that only 36% of young people in secondary school think they understand the skills that employers are looking for. Employers are being asked to bridge this gap by highlighting the skills young people need to succeed in their industry, providing insight into the application process, sharing how to write a tailored CV, and what helps make candidates stand out at an interview.

Friday 11th July – Celebrating Success: The last day of Youth Employment Week culminates in a celebration of success. Employers, educators and young people are encouraged to shout about their successes and the people in their organisations who do excellent work to boost the employability skills of young people.

Join the Celebration 7th – 11th July

Youth Employment Week is the perfect time to share your commitment to supporting the next generation of the workforce.

Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE DL, Founder & CEO of Youth Employment UK, says,

“Now in its third year, we are thrilled to continue building on the success of Youth Employment Week – a national celebration of opportunity and potential. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, whose ongoing efforts make a significant difference in the lives of young people year-round. Each year, our goal is to engage and support more young people than the year before – a mission that is especially vital this year, as the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) remains worryingly high. With the collective commitment of our partners, we’re confident this year’s Youth Employment Week will inspire even more young people to discover pathways to a positive future.”

Get your employer and educator resources for Youth Employment Week 2025. Download the 2024 Impact Report.