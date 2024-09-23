Breaking the paper chain: The need for higher education’s digital revolution

Higher education in the UK and Ireland is facing a pivotal moment. With a decline in income from international enrolment and increased competition to attract students, universities are grappling with financial instability and questions of long-term viability. To address these challenges, many institutions are turning to digital transformation for increased cost-efficiency and information accessibility. However, this process involves more than simply digitising existing systems – it requires rethinking how universities operate and deliver value in the 21st century.

Stephanie Conville, Higher Education Lead at Codec, has led the digital transformation of many higher education institutions, and has experienced firsthand how modernising outdated processes can be the difference in a university’s ability to stay relevant. The first step is acknowledging the need to go digital.

The perfect storm

One of the biggest challenges universities are facing today is the decreasing number of international students. A 2024 study by the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA) revealed that 88% of respondents reported a year-on-year decrease in postgraduate applications from international students, and 62% of them reporting the same for undergraduate applications. With over 20% of universities’ total income stemming from international student fees, this decline has not only increased their financial strain but also competitiveness among universities to attract more students.

This decline in university income is pushing universities to become more cost-efficient in their operations and more attractive to prospective students, whether that is achieved by facilitating new user-friendly applications, information availability, or general image and perception. However, going digital is much more than just breaking free from paper-based processes and embracing digital solutions – it is about rethinking how these processes work.

Redesigning processes digitally for the modern-day university

A study by EDUCAUSE in 2020 showed that only 13% of colleges and universities had engaged in digital transformation, with 32% developing a strategy, 38% of them exploring developing one, and 17% not investing in one at all. This shows that most universities are aware of the importance of digital transformation, but by no means is its implementation systemic across the board, much less an area of internal expertise.

The first step in digital transformation should be bringing in subject-matter experts to carry out a digital audit, review existing practices and identify their efficiency levels. This exercise is an efficiency boost in itself – just because an inefficient process has been in place for decades, it does not become efficient by becoming digital.

Secondly, digital transformation needs to start with the processes that have the biggest impact, which are likely to be those that are part of admissions. Rather than simply creating online versions of paper forms, universities should treat digital transformation as an opportunity to reimagine their entire admissions journey. For instance, digital solutions should enable universities to track applications in real time, automate communications with applicants, and provide instant updates on application status. This not only improves efficiency for the university but also considerably enhances the student experience.

Another considerable experience enhancer comes from investment in artificial intelligence (AI). Immediate information availability can be the deciding factor for a student applying to a university or looking elsewhere. AI-powered chatbots on the university website can answer questions about its knowledge base straight away, as well as offer personalised learning recommendations, both of which are powerful enhancers. During the application process, students look at many universities, and a university that can offer immediate information and a personalised experience for prospects most definitely stands out from the rest. This is only possible with AI tools, an unprecedented opportunity to enhance student engagement and operational efficiency.

Information accessibility should also be focused on making academic research available. Digital platforms have revolutionised the way research material is shared and cited. If private research papers are made publicly available, it exponentially increases the chances of them being cited. This shift towards digital, easily searchable, academic repositories increases the impact and visibility of university research, potentially boosting rankings and attracting more funding.

Overcoming the pitfalls of digital transformation

While the benefits of digital transformation are clear, the path to achieving it is not without obstacles. One of the biggest challenges is the decentralised nature of universities. Not all departments have the same level of resources, and therefore act independently on the means that they use for their activities. In other words, some may have a high level of technological maturity while others do not, which hugely contributes to de-standardisation and decentralisation of processes across the university. This decentralisation can lead to a patchwork of incompatible systems across different departments and faculties. Overcoming this challenge requires a coordinated, university-wide approach to digital transformation, with strong leadership and buy-in from all stakeholders.

Another potential hurdle is resistance to change, particularly from long-serving staff members who are accustomed to existing processes. This is where the importance of change management comes in: Asking somebody who has been doing something for a certain way for 30 years to change it, can be challenging. Therefore, it is important to show that digitalisation is not about replacing what they do but, in fact, making their job easier so they can forget about their tedious manual tasks and focus on more valuable ones.

A better, safer use of data

Universities create a huge amount of data through all their processes but until now have not fully exploited its full potential. As digital transformation becomes more widespread in higher education, more universities will be equipped with the software to capture a wealth of analytics that can be used to make better-informed decisions about all their activities, from course offerings to student-support services. By investing in data-capturing digital platforms, they can make proactive decisions rather than reactive ones, something which was a long, arduous process in the past. For example, with information gathered from student surveys, they can instantly know the satisfaction level for their courses, improvement opportunities, focus areas, etc. for a higher level of student satisfaction.

With data, though, comes the inevitable matter of safety. “How can universities keep all my data safe if it’s online?” is a question I have heard often. The answer is that data is much more secure digitally thanks to features like password protection, auditing tools, and general process standardisation. In fact, we have worked with universities like Ulster University in transforming their processes from paper-based to digital-first so they could be GDPR-compliant. Digital access means that only the right people have access to specific data, as opposed to having paper-based files that include all the student’s information, ranging from grades to personal health issues, leaves of absence, etc., which would be available to anyone who picks it up even if they are not authorised to access it. Digital transformation paves the way for a more efficient and secure future in higher education.

The future of higher education is digital

Digitalisation is only going to keep growing in importance and use. In the short term, we can expect to see more universities investing in comprehensive digital platforms that integrate admissions, student records, learning management, and other key functions. In the longer term, the very nature of higher education is likely to evolve. It is difficult to predict exactly what the university experience will look like in 5-10 years’ time. In the post-pandemic era, many universities started offering online courses that they did not offer before; and while the physical campus is unlikely to disappear completely, we may see a shift towards more flexible, hybrid models of education that blend online and in-person experiences.

The digital revolution in higher education transcends mere technological adoption. It represents a fundamental shift towards a more responsive, efficient, and student-centred approach. Universities that understand the need to go digital will not just be more efficient – they will be more responsive to student needs, more competitive in attracting top talent, and better equipped to adapt to the contemporary and future reality of higher education.

By Stephanie Conville, Higher Education Lead at Codec