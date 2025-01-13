Why and How Education Should Be Preparing for War

As we begin 2025, the world finds itself grappling with numerous conflicts, and the potential for even greater escalation looms ominously. Some politicians argue that we are no longer in a post-war era but a pre-war one. This assertion may seem grim, but it demands serious contemplation. Why bring this conversation to an education news platform, especially when war’s inevitability is far from certain? The answer is simple: the worst time to prepare for a worst-case scenario is when that scenario has already begun. Proactive preparation is key, and both education and industry must adapt now to future uncertainties. Usefully, the steps required to prepare for such an eventuality align closely with what should already be happening in education and workforce development.

The Critical Question

Ask yourself this: if a world war were to break out tomorrow, would industries, training organisations, governments, and individuals be prepared to support the war effort effectively? The likely answer is no. So how can we change that?

Preparation should begin with education and skills development. One of the four UNESCO goals for supporting Ukraine during the war is “Enhancing capacity and professional development for education actors”, focused on the continuing professional development of people working in education to best support learners, responding to the challenges brought about by the war and “also strengthening skills and resilience for them [the educators] as the frontline of education response.” This focus on upskilling educators to meet wartime challenges highlights the importance of core competencies like agility, resilience, and adaptability—qualities urgently needed across all sectors.

Core Skills and Resilience

Currently, there is a glaring deficiency in fostering these core skills within education and training systems. War demands agility, flexibility, and a focus on essentials. Governments, awarding organisations, and industries must implement policies and quality assurance methodologies now to ensure that, in a wartime scenario, the workforce receives the training they need, precisely when they need it.

In such an event, many individuals will need to transition rapidly between industries. This will require a massive training infrastructure capable of delivering short, targeted learning experiences to enable quick adaptation. Essential industries including the Armed Forces, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture will need to onboard and train workers from less critical sectors swiftly and efficiently. This kind of workforce mobilisation has precedent in World Wars, where rapid industrial and military training played a critical role in national efforts.

The Role of Technology and Innovation

AI could play a pivotal role in achieving this agility. From marking and designing assessments (with human oversight) to streamlining training processes, AI offers potential solutions to the logistical challenges of rapid reskilling. Moreover, AI-driven personalised learning pathways could ensure individuals receive precisely the training they need, optimising time and resources.

However, practical concerns remain. For instance, how can training be delivered when physical attendance is impossible, or internet access is unreliable? These issues, reminiscent of those encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, must be addressed with innovative solutions. Companies including Musa in Peru have demonstrated the potential of platforms like WhatsApp for delivering training to both industrial workers and refugees. Additionally, there are organisations who can provide downloadable online training content which can ensure accessibility offline. These approaches are not only invaluable for wartime but also for supporting refugees remote communities.

The Case for Micro-Credentials

Micro-credentials are another promising avenue, though their current implementation falls far short of their potential. Preparing for war could serve as a catalyst to develop robust micro-credentialing systems, providing industry-aligned, modular learning opportunities that enhance adaptability and workforce readiness. This shift would benefit education universally, ensuring it remains relevant and supportive regardless of external challenges. By breaking down learning into smaller, focused units, micro-credentials offer a scalable solution for upskilling large populations in a short timeframe.

War has historically driven innovation and societal transformation. By adopting forward-thinking strategies—from fostering core skills to leveraging technology and micro-credentials—we can ensure that education systems are not only prepared for worst-case scenarios but are also equipped to support lifelong learning and industry needs. The urgency to act is clear: whether or not war becomes a reality, these changes will only strengthen education’s role in building a resilient and adaptable society. If we act now, we can turn a potential crisis into an opportunity for growth and preparedness.

By Stuart Martin, the Founder of George Angus Consulting.