Will IfATE be Impacted by Skills England?

The recent announcement of Skills England in the King’s Speech has prompted significant interest in how this new organisation might affect existing bodies in the skills and education sector. Of particular interest is the potential impact on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), a key player in the apprenticeship and technical education landscape.

Skills England Announcement

In his speech, King Charles III stated:

“My Government will establish Skills England which will have a new partnership with employers at its heart [Skills England Bill], and my Ministers will reform the apprenticeship levy.”

This announcement builds on the Labour Party’s earlier manifesto commitment, which outlined a broader vision for Skills England:

“We will establish Skills England to bring together business, training providers and unions with national and local government to ensure we have the highly trained workforce needed to deliver Labour’s Industrial Strategy. Skills England will formally work with the Migration Advisory Committee to make sure training in England accounts for the overall needs of the labour market.”

While these statements provide some insight into the intended role of Skills England, the exact nature of the organisation and its relationship with IfATE remains unclear. It’s important to note that the implementation of Skills England may differ from the initial manifesto commitments, as policies often evolve during the legislative process.

Potential Impacts on IfATE

Given IfATE’s crucial position in developing and overseeing apprenticeships and technical qualifications, it’s likely that Skills England’s introduction will have some effect on its operations or remit.

Possible impacts on IfATE could include:

Redefined responsibilities: Skills England might take on some of IfATE’s current duties or introduce new areas of focus, potentially reshaping IfATE’s role. Enhanced collaboration: There may be opportunities for IfATE to work closely with Skills England, especially given the emphasis on “a new partnership with employers”. Structural changes: The creation of Skills England could lead to adjustments in the governance structure of the skills sector, potentially altering IfATE’s position. Resource allocation: The Labour manifesto’s commitment to “devolving adult skills funding to Combined Authorities” might affect how resources are distributed across the sector, which could impact IfATE. Policy direction: Skills England’s role in coordinating “between local areas to ensure everyone can access all the opportunities available” might influence overall policy direction in skills development, affecting IfATE’s strategic priorities. Apprenticeship levy reform: The proposed reform of the apprenticeship levy, as mentioned in the King’s Speech, could significantly impact IfATE’s work in overseeing apprenticeship standards and funding.

Future Considerations

As the government releases more information about Skills England’s precise function and its place within the skills landscape, the extent of its impact on IfATE will become clearer. The sector is anticipating further details, ready to adapt to potential changes and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

IfATE’s established relationships with employers and its expertise in creating occupational standards are likely to remain valuable assets, especially emphasised employer partnerships in both the King’s Speech and the Labour Manifesto.

Its implementation and associated reforms will likely be a gradual process, involving consultation with stakeholders and the passage of the Skills England Bill. This process may provide opportunities for organisations like IfATE to contribute their expertise and help shape the new landscape.

While the full impact on IfATE is yet to be determined, it’s clear that this new organisation has the potential to bring significant changes to the skills ecosystem. The coming months will be crucial as more details emerge, and the sector remains ready to adapt and evolve in response to these developments. Thought leaders across the skills and education sector will be keenly watching for further announcements and opportunities to engage in shaping the future of skills development.

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News