Barnsley College appoints new Principal

Barnsley College has announced the appointment of David Akeroyd as its new Principal and Chief Executive.

Current Principal and Chief Executive, Yiannis Koursis OBE, will continue in his post until the autumn, when he will step down to take up the role of Group Chief Executive Officer at The Bedford College Group in early 2024.

David joined Barnsley College in August 2019 as Vice Principal of Technical and Professional Education, before being promoted to his current role of Deputy Principal, Development and Productivity in October 2020.

He has been involved in the Further Education sector since 2008, holding senior leadership roles at the City of Liverpool College and Bradford College prior to joining Barnsley College. Before beginning his career in Further Education, he worked in the Financial Services and Banking sectors, gaining a wealth of corporate experience.

During his time at Barnsley College, he has ensured it was successfully prepared to deliver the new T Level qualifications, expanded the number of partner employers involved in the development of the further and higher skills curriculum, and secured funding to deliver a South Yorkshire Institute of Technology in conjunction with local colleges, universities and businesses.

His commitment to developing learning programmes for local communities firmly supports the College’s purpose: ‘Transforming Lives’.

Simon Perryman, Chair of Governors at Barnsley College, said:

“We are delighted that David Akeroyd has been appointed as Chief Executive and Principal and will continue to ensure the college delivers Outstanding provision for people who live and work in Barnsley.

“We look forward to working with him as he further develops the college to offer an exceptional education and delivers our purpose of ‘transforming lives’.”

David Akeroyd, Deputy Principal, Development and Productivity at Barnsley College, said:

“I am thrilled to be leading the college through its next chapter, as it further embeds and goes beyond its Outstanding Ofsted judgement.

“I have been privileged to work with a dedicated team, brilliant students and many committed community and business partners throughout my time as Deputy Principal. I know these links will continue and strengthen as we collaboratively expand the opportunities available for people in Barnsley and South Yorkshire.

“The Further Education landscape is constantly evolving, and I want to make sure that Barnsley College is at the forefront of that, leading the sector in its delivery of further, higher and technical skills.

“As a proud Yorkshireman, I am absolutely passionate about being able to give back to communities in the region in grew up in.”

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive at Barnsley College, said:

“I would like to congratulate David on his appointment.

“I have had the pleasure of working with him over the last four years and I think he will be amazing in the role. It is clear he has the values and attitude needed to move the college on in its next chapter.

“Everyone knows I love Barnsley College and I’m happy to leave it in such capable hands.”

