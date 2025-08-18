Canterbury Christ Church University announces new Vice-Chancellor

Professor Claire Ozanne has been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Canterbury Christ Church University.

Professor Ozanne is an experienced leader in higher education and has a strong track record in leadership roles, including as the current Vice-Chancellor at Liverpool Hope University.

Announcing her appointment Judith Armitt, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the Governing Body, said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Claire Ozanne as the next Vice-Chancellor of Canterbury Christ Church University. Professor Ozanne is a distinguished Vice-Chancellor of a university with much in common with the values of our own, and has a record of strong leadership in a diverse range of higher education institutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Claire to the University at an exciting time as we set out to meet the ambitious goals in our Vision 2030, and as we continue to improve the student experience, enrich communities and shape sustainable futures.”

As Vice-Chancellor and Rector at Liverpool Hope University, Professor Ozanne has led an extensive change and modernisation programme, whilst also focusing on establishing the university’s civic role in the region and improving the student experience. Liverpool Hope University has risen 49 places to be ranked fourth in the UK for Student Satisfaction during her tenure. Prior to that, Claire was the Deputy Director and Provost at SOAS University of London, and also held senior roles at the University of Roehampton and Heythrop College, University of London.

Speaking about her appointment as the next Vice-Chancellor of Canterbury Christ Church University, Professor Ozanne said:

“I am privileged to be appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Canterbury Christ Church University. I look forward to working with students, colleagues and external partners to build on the institution’s proud record of civic engagement and supporting the regional workforce and our vital public services.

“The values of Canterbury Christ Church resonate with me personally and I am proud of its strength in driving social mobility and supporting excellent graduate employment. We will work with our local, national and international partners with courage and creativity to ensure we offer outstanding education, research, and knowledge exchange that makes a positive difference in the world.”

Professor Ozanne will take up the role at Canterbury Christ Church University in April 2026.