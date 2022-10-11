Dr. Aleksandra Peeva joins LSE IDEAS as Mladena and Diank Sotirov Visiting Fellow

Dr. Aleksandra Peeva has been named the 2022-2023 Mladena and Dianko Sotirov Visiting Fellow at LSE IDEAS, The London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank.

Dr. Peeva is a consultant with the World Bank and a research fellow at Humboldt University of Berlin. Her research focuses on the topics of economic interdependencies and the use of economics in achieving political goals – including the impact of 2014 US and EU sanctions on electoral behaviour in Russia.

The Mladena and Dianko Sotirov Visiting Fellowship provides support for the chosen scholar to conduct research on Bulgaria and the Balkan region, to understand its recent history, international affairs, and the challenges it faces today and will likely face in the future.

The fellowship is possible thanks to the generous endowment by Mrs Mladena Sotirov.

Professor Christopher Coker, Director at LSE IDEAS, says:

“We value the support which the Sotirov family has given IDEAS over the years. Thanks to the generosity of the family, we have been able to bring over many excellent scholars to work on issues involving Bulgaria and the Balkans. Dr. Peeva joins that distinguished list and we welcome her to LSE.”

Dr. Peeva holds a PhD in Economics from the German Institute for Economic Research and Humboldt University. She examined the fiscal aspects of economic stimulus measures in Germany and internationally while interning with the German Federal Ministry of Finance and the German Agency for International Cooperation.

She has previously been a visiting scholar at the Berlin Social Science Center and the International Monetary Fund.

Published in