DSW Invests in Growing Digital Apprenticeship Market with Senior Sector Appointment

DSW, a leading Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation (AAO) supporting apprenticeship providers across the UK, today announced the appointment of Stuart O’Rourke to the newly created role of Digital & Technology Sector Lead. Stuart will report to Jake Tween, Director of Apprenticeships and joins DSW on 6th July.

Digital and technology skills continue to be one of the fastest-growing areas within apprenticeships and workforce development, driven by rising employer demand and the ongoing evolution of the UK skills system. This presents a significant opportunity for DSW to expand its presence in the market and further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for employers and training providers.

The appointment comes as apprenticeship assessment continues to evolve, with employers and providers seeking experienced partners that can respond quickly to changing standards and growing demand for digital skills.

To support this ambition, DSW has created a specialist leadership role focused on developing its digital and technology portfolio and strengthening its capability in the sector. Stuart brings specialist expertise and experience to the organisation, representing an important investment in DSW’s future growth.

Many in the sector will already know Stuart through his previous roles in the industry, including his time at Kaplan, where he was Deputy Head of Quality. He brings extensive operational, commercial and sector expertise gained over many years in the digital and technology apprenticeship market. Stuart also played a key role in the development of some of the original digital apprenticeship standards, including the Level 3 Information Communications Technician Trailblazer, helping to shape the early direction of digital apprenticeships. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with sector bodies, including the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), and has built a strong reputation for developing provision, strengthening employer and provider partnerships, identifying growth opportunities and supporting high-quality apprenticeship delivery.

In his new role, Stuart will work across all areas of the business to help ensure DSW continues to develop relevant, high-quality solutions that meet employer and provider needs. He will also support the identification of emerging trends, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and business development activity across the digital and technology sector.

Stuart O’Rourke, Digital & Technology Sector Lead at DSW, commented:

“I’ve been involved in digital apprenticeships since the early Trailblazer programme and have seen first-hand how the sector has evolved. Digital skills continue to transform every industry, and employers need apprenticeship programmes that can keep pace with that change. I’m excited to be joining DSW at such an important time for the sector and to work with providers, employers and colleagues to continue building a high-quality digital and technology offer that delivers real value.”

Dave Pearson, CEO of DSW, further added:

“This appointment clearly demonstrates our commitment to the digital and technology sector and our confidence in the opportunities ahead for DSW. Stuart brings additional expertise and market insight and his credibility and track record across the sector will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our offer. By bringing in specialist expertise of this calibre, we’re strengthening our ability to grow, innovate, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. I’m delighted to welcome Stuart to the team.”

Stuart’s appointment forms part of DSW’s wider strategy to expand its presence in the digital and technology sector and support employers and training providers as they respond to evolving apprenticeship assessment arrangements. By investing in specialist expertise and deep sector knowledge, DSW aims to ensure customers have a trusted partner capable of delivering high-quality assessment solutions in one of the UK’s fastest-growing skills markets.