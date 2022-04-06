Ellie Gomersall elected next NUS Scotland President

Delegates at NUS Scotland’s Annual Conference have elected their next President of NUS Scotland.

Holding the event in person for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, NUS’ Scottish Conference is taking place at Dundee Apex after being online for the past two years. Conference will reflect the changes that NUS has undertaken in recent years; their approach to deciding policy has become more focused on consensus-building, and students will use Conference to build regional communities for achieving change.

The Conference is one of five in NUS’ calendar that brings students, elected officers and campaigners from further and higher education, including apprentices, from across Scotland, together, to determine NUS policies on education and issues of concern to students.

The decisions made by delegates at these events will be used by the newly elected Officer Executive to shape the campaigns of NUS over the next two years.

Ellie Gomersall was elected NUS Scotland President, for a two-year term, and will take up their position on 1 July. Voting was open to 100 delegates from NUS member students’ unions between 16 March and 28 March with an overall 91% turnout of voters recorded.

Bernie Savage was also elected Vice President Further Education last week at NUS’ National Conference from City of Glasgow College Students Association. NUS elections are powered by UnionCloud.

Ellie Gomersall is President of University of West of Scotland Students Union.

Commenting on their election, Ellie Gomersall, NUS Scotland President-Elect, said:

“I’m immensely grateful to Scotland’s student movement for putting their faith and trust in me to lead NUS Scotland over the next two years.

“Scotland’s students are in crisis, with horrendous poverty, poor mental health and inadequate housing forcing us to choose between studying and surviving. Add that to the cost-of-living crisis, and it’s clear we are being set up to fail.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with students all over Scotland to address these issues and to take the fight to our governments.”

