First business school for health appoints Director for specialised Executive MBA Health programme

UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) has appointed Dr Sotiris Vandoros to the role of Director of the Executive MBA (EMBA) Health, a part-time 24-month online programme positioning participants at the forefront of healthcare leadership.

Before joining UCL, Dr Vandoros was Associate Dean for Doctoral Studies and Associate Professor of Health Economics at King’s Business School. He also holds a PhD from London School of Economics (LSE) and has previously taught at Harvard, LSE, Brunel University, Sorbonne-Cité and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. His research primarily focuses on the link between economic conditions and health; and competition, pricing, and regulation in pharmaceutical markets.

“The healthcare sector needs leaders that have a range of skills, many of which are specific to this sector. My role provides a unique opportunity to support leaders in healthcare to shape their organisation and implement innovation and change,” says Dr Vandoros.

As Director, he will aim to create a learning environment that allows professionals to bring in their rich experience, interact, and exchange views; and an inclusive and supporting setting where people with different professional backgrounds can come together with a common goal.

“Countries spend a large proportion of their GDP on health, and increasing efficiency in healthcare while improving access to and quality of care is a major challenge. This calls for business and executive education that equips students and professionals, not only with the skills necessary for a business leader, but that are also carefully designed for someone working in healthcare,” explains Dr Vandoros.

The EMBA Health programme blends world-class research, teaching, and impact with practical business and leadership skills, including an immersive week in London during the first year and a fieldwork week in the US in the second year.

Dr Vandoros will officially assume his new role on Friday 14th July 2023.

