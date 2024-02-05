Heart of Worcestershire College Welcomes New Deputy Principal!

Heart of Worcestershire College (@HOW_College) is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Simon Kibble as Deputy Principal.

Simon recently joined the College, bringing with him over 25 years of invaluable experience and expertise in the education sector.

Throughout his career, Simon has held various roles in schools, further education, and advisory positions. His most recent positions include managing Enterprise Education across the East and West Midlands, followed by Vice Principal roles at colleges in Leicestershire and Oxfordshire.

Speaking about joining HoW College, Simon said:

“I am delighted to have joined Heart of Worcestershire College as the new Deputy Principal. Our students and colleagues are inspiring and the opportunity to become part of the college’s journey is one I am thrilled to have been offered.

I am looking forward to working across the entire college community to ensure our college continues to be one that everyone is proud to learn at and work for.”

Michelle Dowse, Principal and CEO at HoW College, added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon to the College. His proven track record in curriculum development and delivery, alongside his commitment to nurturing the brilliance of every student, will enable him to play a pivotal role in the future development of the College.

The addition of Simon to the Senior Team, reinforces our dedication to improving the lives of our learners and meeting local skills needs.”

