ISS UK & Ireland confirms appointment of new CEO

ISS UK & Ireland, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces the appointment of Scott Davies as its CEO, effective 1 January 2024.

Scott will join the Board of ISS’s Northern Europe and UK & Ireland Area, reporting to CEO, Carl-Fredrik Bjor.

Scott will work closely with Jo Roberts, CFO and interim CEO of ISS UK & Ireland, and her Country Leadership Team (CLT) to ensure a smooth and orderly handover of responsibilities.

About Scott Davies

In his ten-year career at ISS Group, Scott has held several senior leadership roles. Most recently, he was Regional CEO of Asia Pacific, where he was also a member of the Group EGM. During his tenure, the business underwent significant change, executing the OneISS strategy across a dynamic region with 145,000 Placemakers against a backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

Commercial focus was a key priority during Scott’s leadership of the region. Under his stewardship, Asia Pacific developed sector and key account strategies for each market, strengthened the commercial engine room of growth – improving hit rates and average deal sizes – and enhanced the quality and size of the pipeline. Scott has a passion for attracting and developing talent, building capability and teams by bringing the strategy and the employee value proposition to life through values, diversity & inclusion.

Prior to joining the company, Scott had built up a proven track record over a 20-year career working in the hospitality industry across Asia Pacific, most notably with leading global player Accor Hotels in Australia, Hong Kong, China and India. In combination with his time in the facilities management industry, this period allowed Scott to develop strong operational experience, combined with a relentless focus on business performance, service quality, people and the customer.

Scott Davies, incoming CEO of ISS’s UK & Ireland region, commented:

“After an immensely enjoyable ten years in the Asia Pacific region, where we have successfully executed the OneISS strategy and established a quality platform for future growth, I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the UK and Ireland region as it enters a hugely exciting period and seeks to build on the momentum of 2023. At the heart of the business is its people. I look forward to working with Carl-Fredrik, Jo and her team, and my soon-to-be colleagues across Northern Europe, particularly in the UK & Ireland.”

Carl-Frerik Bjor, CEO of ISS’s Northern Europe and UK & Ireland Area, commented:

“The recent formation of the Northern Europe and UK & Ireland Area provides a unique opportunity for me, Scott and the Area Board to leverage the wealth of expertise and experience in our chosen markets. I am delighted that Scott is joining this team at such an important time. I know we will benefit greatly from his experience, insight and leadership.”

