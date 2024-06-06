Julie Oddie has been appointed new business manager for PHX Training

Leading Lancashire training provider PHX Training has appointed a new business manager to help lead its operations at its newly-opened Morecambe branch.

Julie Oddie will help to deliver programmes designed to help individuals looking to develop professional and personal skills through career coaching, workshops and mentoring. She previously spent nine working at GP Strategies.

As part of her role, Julie is responsible for the company’s Skills and Welfare to Work programmes, driving contract performance, and the delivery of quality standards and budget levels.

Julie says:

“I’m looking forward to supporting the PHX drive and continuing the already stellar work it has been doing with the residents of Morecambe and Lancaster.

“Our expert staff can help people of all ages reskill to find their next job, or help bosses to train and grow their workforce to become more skilled and work-ready.”

PHX Training recently relocated to a larger site in Morecambe to accommodate its growing number of learners in the town where it has had a presence since 2012.

The office, based on Euston Road, Morecambe, has 10 members of staff and still growing, with plans to recruit for additional roles in the future.

PHX Training is a North West training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.