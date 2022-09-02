National Institute of Teaching appoints Executive Director of Research and Best Practice

Calum Davey has been appointed the first Executive Director of Research and Best Practice at the National Institute of Teaching, the Government’s new teacher and leader development and research institute. He joins the team from today (2nd September2022).

Calum is joining the National Institute of Teaching from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he has worked in the Faculty of Epidemiology and Population Health and the Faculty of Public Health and Policy. His focus has been on evaluations of complex interventions in health, disability-inclusion, and education.

He spent a year at the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) where he led its evaluation work, supporting the design of intervention trials to improve academic attainment for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. He has remained involved in the EEF’s research governance as a member of its Evaluation Advisory Group.

As the Executive Director of Research and Best Practice, Calum will lead a team that will integrate research and learning into all the National Institute of Teaching’s activities. The team will produce and communicate evidence on how best to deliver professional development that works for teachers, teacher-leaders, and for pupils.

Melanie Renowden, Chief Executive, National Institute of Teaching, said:

“We are thrilled to have Calum Davey join the National Institute of Teaching. He will play a pivotal role in helping us build a bridge between evidence and education practice.

“Calum’s appointment boosts our work to nurture the talents of teachers and leaders at every step of their career, whatever the context, wherever they are in the country, so they can provide children with the exemplary education they deserve.”

Calum Davey, Executive Director of Research and Best Practice, National Institute of Teaching, said:

“I am delighted to be a part of the new National Institute of Teaching. Our school-led research and dissemination aims to improve professional development across the education system. Professional development for teachers and leaders should support learning in the classroom, job-satisfaction, and career progression. I look forward to helping the National Institute of Teaching play a leading role in this area for the sector.”

