PebblePad Announces New Chief Customer Officer

PebblePad is pleased to announce the promotion of Alison Poot to the newly created executive role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Formerly the Senior Director of Global Customer Success, Alison’s new role takes effect immediately.

This key position highlights PebblePad’s dedication to customer-centric strategies aimed at enhancing user engagement and satisfaction. As CCO, Alison will oversee customer relationships and integrate customer feedback into the company’s business strategy and product development. Her responsibilities include aligning all customer success management, support, and learning services teams to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Alison has been with PebblePad for over a decade and has significantly contributed to its growth and customer satisfaction. Her expertise in strategic planning and customer relationship management makes her an ideal fit for this new role.

Shane Sutherland, CEO of PebblePad said,

“Alison’s leadership has been instrumental in developing our customer-centric culture, which has consistently resulted in high client retention rates and satisfaction. Her promotion to Chief Customer Officer is not only a recognition of her hard work and dedication but also an essential step forward for our company.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Chief Customer Officer at PebblePad.” Alison said. “I look forward to leading our efforts to engage more deeply with our users and deliver solutions that exceed their expectations.”