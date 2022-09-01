University of Hull welcomes new Vice-Chancellor

Professor Dave Petley has begun his tenure as Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull.

He took up his position today (Thursday, September 1) after serving as Vice-President at the University of Sheffield for the past five years.

Dave brings extensive leadership experience to the University, having also held senior positions at the Universities of Durham and East Anglia. This experience includes leading the development of a new research strategy and creation of four new research institutes whilst Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield.

His strong research background has led him to become widely recognised as a world leader in the study and management of landslides.

He said:

“I’m honoured to be taking up the position of Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull. I was looking for a university where I could make a difference and I truly believe the University of Hull provides that opportunity.

“Our University strategy focuses on two of the most important challenges of our generation: environmental sustainability and social justice. These resonate strongly with me and my own academic research interests. I’m looking forward, along with colleagues, students and the wider community, to make a positive difference and help move this agenda forward in a bold and progressive way.”

High on the agenda is ensuring the student experience and education is world-leading.

“Hull is an inclusive, welcoming and safe university that provides a great place to study,” he said.

“So how do we make that student journey and the student education better? We need to do it progressively but in a determined manner. Great strides have been made in Hull in recent years. The trajectory of the institution is sharply upwards. We must continue this in order to make this university a great, world-class place to study and work.”

A career academic and researcher, Dave is keen to build on the progress already made at the University of Hull in strengthening research capability and outputs.

He said: “Our research is excellent, we now need to do more to strengthen its capacity. This will involve working closely with the institution’s fantastic researchers to understand where impact is being achieved and how this can be further developed.

“I’m also keen to strengthen and grow partnerships. Partnerships we make can help to deliver real impact in local communities and effect change in the region and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the region and in helping to drive the University forward.”

Professor Petley succeeds Professor Susan Lea who stepped down at the end of her five-year term in August.

Published in