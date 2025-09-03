South Hampshire College Group Announces New Chair of Corporation

South Hampshire College Group (SHCG) have announced the appointment of Stephen Marston as the new Chair of the Corporation, effective from 01 September 2025. He succeeds Sandra Prail MBE who has served in the position of Chair since August 2023 when the corporation was established.

Stephen Marston brings to this role a wealth of experience from decades of service in the education sector, including 12 years as Vice-Chancellor of University of Gloucestershire between 2011 and 2023. Prior to this, he held various roles in the Civil Service, such as the Director of Skills and Director General in three government departments, where he had crucial input in both further education and higher education strategic development.

Andrew Kaye, CEO of South Hampshire College Group, commented: “I am very pleased that Stephen Marston has taken up the role of Chair of the South Hampshire College Group Corporation and I warmly welcome him to the Board. Stephen joins at an exciting time for the College Group, as we build on the success of our first Ofsted inspection since merger and as we complete a two-year significant capital investment strategy undertaken to improve our teaching facilities across the group.

“South Hampshire College Group is deeply committed to its role as an FE anchor institution in the region; Stephen brings hugely valuable skills and experience which will help the corporation go from success to success as we continue to ensure we create better futures for all our students, apprentices, and employers we work with. The corporation is very well-placed under Stephen’s leadership to respond to the government’s recent Industrial Strategy, potential changes that may be recommended by Skills England, and any implications arising from a new Post-16 Education and Skills Strategy.

“As Stephen joins, I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Sandra Prail, our outgoing Chair, for her remarkable stewardship of the corporation in a period of significant transition.”

Stephen Marston said: “I am delighted to be joining SHCG as Chair of the Corporation at such an exciting time in the College Group’s development. I am hugely impressed by what has been achieved in just two years since the merger, including the stand-out result of an Ofsted rating of Good for the whole organisation. It is a tribute to the commitment, professionalism and skill of everyone in the College Group. And it has created a strong platform to keep developing together the quality and range of what we can offer our students and apprentices across all three campuses, advancing our mission to help all our students achieve better futures. Thanks to the exceptional leadership of Sandra Prail as Chair of the Board, we are now well placed to meet both the opportunities and the challenges we will face. I am very much looking forward to working to achieve our shared ambitions for our students, our employers and our community.”

Sandra Prail MBE reflected on her time as Chair of the Corporation: “I have mixed emotions as I say farewell. Pride in the creation of SHCG and its remarkable achievements. Total respect for every member of staff working tirelessly day after day putting our students at the heart of the College Group. And a touch of sadness as I say goodbye. When I joined prior to merger I had big dreams for our new College Group. These have been exceeded. SHCG has redefined the art of the possible. I spoke from day one of creating a top-performing Board and I believe that the foundations of governance we have put in place are strong, our vision clear and that our defining culture will drive SHCG to greater heights. I will always be cheerleading from afar and shall be forever proud to have been the first SHCG Chair. I wish Stephen, my successor, much fun and know that SHCG is in safe hands.”

South Hampshire College Group expresses its thanks and gratitude to Sandra Prail MBE for her guidance and leadership over the past two years in the role of Chair, which have proved a crucial time of growth and success for the organisation as it now prepares for an ambitious 2025/2026 academic year.