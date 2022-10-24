The Progress Group Announce Two Senior Appointments to Accelerate Business Growth

Liverpool-headquartered training and education specialists, The Progress Group, have announced two senior appointments to accelerate business growth.

The Progress Group comprises six subsidiaries, each serving different industries and demographics. Collectively the Group supports individuals aged 11 to 65 to access high-quality training and education.

Among the six subsidiaries are Progress Schools and Progress Careers which work within the 11 – 16 age bracket.

Charlotte Barton, Progress Schools Managing Director

Paula Thompson, Progress Careers Managing Director

Progress Schools is a national alternative education provider with 14 independent secondary schools throughout England. Progress Careers operates a national Careers Education, Information, Advice, and Guidance (CEIAG) service to schools and educational institutions.

Earlier this week, the Group announced the appointment of Charlotte Barton as Managing Director of Progress Schools and Paula Thompson as Managing Director of Progress Careers.

Both Charlotte and Paula previously held the role of ‘Interim Managing Director’ before the announcement. Each comes with a wealth of experience in their respective areas and is well-equipped to support the Group’s impressive expansion plans and ensure high-quality service.

The strategic move comes as the Group begin to double down on its ambitious growth plans. Due to demand, the plans see Progress Schools grow its national footprint in the sector and open several new alternative provision schools. Significant investment has been made to ensure the success of the plans.

Group CEO, Jayne Worthington, explained how training and education are integral to the UK economy. She said:

“The current climate has highlighted the vital role training and education play in our society’s social and economic stability. Skills development, an agile behaviour set and critical thinking underpins the country’s economy and is a determining factor for the UK’s workforce resilience.

“As a group of training and education specialists, we are wholeheartedly committed to providing our learners with opportunities that enhance their life trajectories and ultimately enable them to make their own life choices.”

Charlotte and Paula’s appointments come during a pivotal transitional period for the Group as they begin to explore new markets and make moves to become a household name in the training and education sector.

Jayne said:

“We have huge plans at the Group, but our people are at the forefront of those plans. Our colleagues are the driving force behind our success, and I am confident that Charlotte and Paula will excel in their roles and support us in levelling up our services to those who need them most.”

Charlotte and Paula’s appointments now bring the Group’s total of women in senior leadership positions to five.

