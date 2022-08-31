Top Team at The Bedford College Group

The Bedford College Group has announced a series of management changes to prepare the way for the proposed merger in February 2023 with Central Bedfordshire College.

The changes will also support the key requirements of teaching areas across all campuses.

Ian Pryce CBE relinquishes the role of Principal but remains as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Bedford College Group. He is looking forward to celebrating 25 years in that role in December 2023. He has appointed two Deputy CEOs: Em Lowe, who will deputise on educational matters and Pat Jones who will deputise on financial matters.

The post of Principal is now separated between Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Karen Campbell is now Principal of Bedford College, including overseeing Shuttleworth College.

Robin Webber-Jones has been appointed Principal of Tresham College in readiness for the new academic year across the three Northants campuses of Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough and The National College for Motorsport at Silverstone.

When the merger takes place, Central Bedfordshire College will maintain what will be a third Principal within the Group.

“In February we will become one of the largest college groups in the UK. Central Bedfordshire College needs to improve on its latest Ofsted result. These managements changes will enable us to prepare to meet all those challenges and best serve our communities,” said Ian Pryce.

Supporting the new Principals will be a raft of Vice Principals to ensure individual campuses meet the local needs of the community and employers, whilst ensuring best practice is shared across the Group.

Vice Principals

Bedford College: Gail Cocozza and Dave Wilkins

Shuttleworth College: Dr Catherine Lloyd

Tresham College: Dr Jo Baxter, Nick Haywood and Dr Mohammad Milani

Vice Principal for Group-wide maths, English and Progression Pathways will be Nina Sharp.

Vice Principal for HE is Alex Mortby.

The Bedford Sixth Form and up-coming The Corby Sixth Form will come under Helen Smith as Group Head of Sixth Forms.

New to the Executive Group of Directors of Debbie Houghton who will be responsible for apprenticeships and business development. She joins: Sheraz Amin, Sarah Baxter and Caroline Biddle, on this key strategic panel.

