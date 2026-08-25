TTC Group appoints Chief Revenue Officer to drive scalable growth

Experienced commercial leader Katie Wright joins executive leadership team to unify sales, marketing and customer engagement

Telford, 30th July 2026 – TTC Group, the workforce risk management, competency and training specialist, has appointed Katie Wright as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), strengthening its executive leadership team as the business accelerates its growth strategy.

Protecting and developing people to thrive and businesses to perform with confidence, TTC Group’s clients span regulated and non-regulated industries across 20+ industry sectors, including fleet, construction, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, architecture, process industries and the public sector.

Katie joins TTC Group with an extensive track record of leading commercial transformation, revenue growth and go-to-market strategy across software, technology, public sector and managed service organisations. Her previous leadership roles include LearnPro Group, Placecube, Liberata and Capita, where she successfully built high-performing commercial teams and delivered sustainable business growth.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Katie will lead TTC Group’s newly integrated Growth function, bringing together Sales and Marketing to create a single commercial engine focused on customer success, innovation and sustainable revenue growth across the Group’s portfolio of businesses.

She will oversee the development of scalable commercial capabilities, including the rollout of a group-wide CRM platform, enhanced sales enablement, leadership development and a value-based, consultative sales approach that helps organisations solve increasingly complex workforce risk challenges.

Katie will also play a key role in bringing TTC Group’s next-generation Workforce Risk Management solution to market in the coming year. This will further strengthen the organisation’s mission to help employers proactively identify, assess and mitigate people-related risk while developing safer, more competent and higher-performing workforces.

David Marsh, Chief Executive Officer at TTC Group, said:

“Katie joins TTC Group at an exciting stage in our growth journey. As organisations increasingly recognise that workforce risk extends far beyond compliance, we are continuing to invest in the people, technology and capabilities that help our customers build safer, more competent and more resilient organisations.

“Katie brings an outstanding combination of commercial leadership, strategic vision and customer focus. Her experience of building high-performing teams and delivering transformational growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence, integrate our specialist businesses and deliver even greater value for our customers.”

Katie Wright, Chief Revenue Officer at TTC Group, added:

“TTC Group has a fantastic foundation, with market-leading expertise and an exciting opportunity to build on that success. My role is to create a scalable commercial strategy that supports every part of the Group, ensuring each business has a clear go-to-market approach, a compelling value proposition and the tools to deliver sustainable growth.

“I’m looking forward to bringing greater alignment across sales and marketing, introducing smarter commercial processes and using customer insight to strengthen decision-making and deliver an even better experience for our customers.”

Katie will lead the commercial integration of TTC Group’s growing portfolio of businesses, ensuring each benefits from the Group’s scale, expertise and market reach while maintaining the specialist knowledge and customer relationships that underpin its success. She will also work closely with colleagues across the business to align market insight, innovation and customer engagement as TTC Group continues to expand its Competency Management Ecosystem and workforce risk management capabilities.