Youth Futures Foundation appoints Barry Fletcher as new CEO

Youth Futures Foundation has announced the appointment of its new CEO. Bringing 16 years of experience in leadership positions at both charitable and commercial organisations, Barry Fletcher will be joining the organisation as CEO in January 2023.



Passionate about leading organisations that support young people to realise their potential, Barry will take responsibility for delivering Youth Futures Foundation’s vision and mission, and upholding its values, as it heads into its fourth year.

Barry has significant experience as a CEO, Trustee and Chair in a range of sectors including youth services, employment, adult education, justice, and health. In his most recent position at North-west-based youth charity, Career Connect, Barry led the organisation into the Top 50 Most Inclusive Workplaces in 2022, awarded by the National Centre for Diversity. Youth Futures has made significant achievements since being established in 2019. It has targeted £21.9million funding, from dormant assets, to 159 organisations to support nearly 18,000 young people, to identify what works to improve the youth employment system.



Barry Fletcher, CEO of Youth Futures Foundation, comments:

“I am delighted to be joining Youth Futures Foundation. The organisation has achieved a huge amount in a relatively short time. It has established itself as the leading organisation identifying what works in supporting marginalised young people into employment. I look forward to building on this alongside an exceptional team working closely with grantees, stakeholders and most importantly young people.”

Barry’s appointment comes after the recent appointment of the organisation’s new Chair of the Board, Seyi Obakin OBE.



Seyi Obakin, Chair of the Board at Youth Futures Foundation, comments:



“I am delighted to welcome Barry as Youth Futures’ new CEO. The Board and our young people welcome Barry’s experience, expertise and passion for supporting young people, and I speak on behalf of all of Youth Futures’ when I say that we are all very pleased to have him on board. With Barry at the helm, I look forward to Youth Futures building on the momentum we have created as we continue to identify what works, invest in innovation and great practice, and ignite a movement to drive long-term systemic change.”



Jess Evans, Non-Executive Director at Youth Futures Foundation, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Barry to the Youth Futures, and are eager to see how his incredible passion, experience and leadership can help to amplify our impact and contribute to our mission. As a young director, I am especially excited by Barry’s clear dedication to empowering young people and I am looking forward to working alongside Barry, the board, and our amazing staff team, to continue to embed youth voice in our work, inspire others and make a lasting and meaningful difference to the lives of young people.”

To find out more information about Youth Futures Foundation, visit: youthfuturesfoundation.org

