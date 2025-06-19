2025 HM Treasury 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy

Safer hospitals, modernised schools, and renovated courts to replace crumbling public sector buildings, as Strategy pledges at least £9 billion per year over next decade for renewal of Health, Education and Justice estates

New approach to infrastructure will include vital reforms to ensure planning and delivery is joined up, backed by £725 billion in long-term funding for maintenance and major projects.

The soaring maintenance backlog which has left our schools, colleges, hospitals and courts in a state of disrepair will be turned around as part of the government’s landmark 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy published today (19 June).

The Strategy sets out a long-term plan for how the government will invest in infrastructure and ensure that funding is spent effectively and efficiently, marking a new approach to how projects are planned and delivered.

This government is committed to doing things differently to deliver infrastructure and fix the failures of the past, having accepted all of the James Stewart Review’s recommendations on HS2. The Strategy provides the certainty and stability needed to attract investment, boosting British supply chains and jobs, and takes a joined-up view to improve planning and delivery across all types of infrastructure.

It will also encourage inward investment by providing a long-term vision that gives investors the confidence and certainty they need to truly commit funding to projects, creating job opportunities and boosting living standards for people across the country, delivering on the Plan for Change.

These plans are backed by at least £725 billion of government funding over the coming decade, from which at least £9 billion will be allocated in 2025-26 to address the critical maintenance needs of health, education and justice estates, rising to over £10 billion per year by 2034-35.

This will increase access to quality, modern public services, following years of underinvestment, and deliver significant real-world benefits for patients, students, staff, and communities.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:

Infrastructure is crucial to unlocking growth across the country, but for too long investment has been squeezed. Crumbling public buildings are a sign of the decay that has seeped into our everyday lives because of a total failure to plan and invest.

We’re not just fixing buildings – we’re enhancing public services, improving lives and creating the conditions for sustainable economic growth in communities throughout the UK.

This will deliver the decade of national renewal we promised Britain, and fulfil our Plan for Change goals to kickstart economic growth, and build an NHS fit for the future.

The 10-year maintenance investment will deliver tangible improvements for people across the country:

Health: Over £6 billion per year will create safer hospital environments across England with reduced waiting times, improved patient outcomes, and better working conditions for NHS staff. By eliminating RAAC concrete and addressing critical infrastructure risks, patients will receive care in modern facilities that support rather than hinder their treatment and recovery.

Over £6 billion per year will create safer hospital environments across England with reduced waiting times, improved patient outcomes, and better working conditions for NHS staff. By eliminating RAAC concrete and addressing critical infrastructure risks, patients will receive care in modern facilities that support rather than hinder their treatment and recovery. Education: Investment in school and college maintenance will rise to almost £3 billion annually, transforming learning environments across England and providing safe and high-quality spaces for children and young people, improving educational outcomes and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Investment in school and college maintenance will rise to almost £3 billion annually, transforming learning environments across England and providing safe and high-quality spaces for children and young people, improving educational outcomes and breaking down barriers to opportunity. Justice: At least £600 million investment each year will improve safety and security in prisons across England and Wales, reducing incidents and creating environments more conducive to rehabilitation. Enhanced court facilities will help reduce backlogs and improve access to justice.

This strategic investment approach will help break the cycle of deterioration and emergency repairs that has characterised public infrastructure maintenance for decades. By adopting a preventative approach, services will face fewer disruptive closures, operate more efficiently, and deliver better value for taxpayers in the long term.

The programme directly supports the government’s mission to build an NHS fit for the future, with healthcare facilities that enable earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes. It also advances the mission to break down barriers to opportunity by ensuring all children have access to quality learning environments, regardless of where they live.

To support delivery of this strategy, the government is funding at least £725 billion for the country’s infrastructure over the next decade, ensuring that public infrastructure capital funding continues to grow in line with inflation after the current Spending Review period. This funding certainty will help government and industry plan further ahead, allowing for more efficient delivery of UK wide infrastructure.

The National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), established by the government this year, will work with partners across government and industry to effectively implement the strategy across the whole of the UK. NISTA will periodically review the progress made and work with devolved governments to ensure that infrastructure strategy across the UK is joined up.

Becky Wood, Chief Executive Officer of NISTA, said:

This investment is a welcome part of the 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy and will help us to address some of the challenges that our key public services have faced over recent years.

Strategic preventative maintenance based on longer-term plans is a more effective approach than making decisions in the absence of certainty about the future – and will ensure our vital public services remain resilient and fit for purpose.

By approaching replacement and maintenance of our infrastructure in an informed and systematic way, we can target interventions effectively and plan properly for the future.

The 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy outlines the government’s comprehensive approach to infrastructure investment across all sectors.

This funding commitment follows recommendations from the National Audit Office on the need for long-term, sustainable maintenance funding.

The funding in the 10YIS includes:

£1 billion to carry out maintenance on key transport infrastructure, including crumbling bridges, flyovers and crossing.

£590 million to start work on the Lower Thames Crossing.

£16 billion of new public investment will help build over 500,000 new homes, which will also unlock over £53bn of private investment.

Tracy Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer, Pension Insurance Corporation said:

The government’s 10-year infrastructure strategy is a good step in the right direction – providing clarity, ambition, and commitment to long-term investors in UK infrastructure, like Pension Insurance Corporation. We welcome the clearer pipeline of projects and a renewed focus on social value, something that is of real importance for local people. The Government’s wider efforts on planning reform, transparent delivery bodies, and reducing the regulatory burden will supplement this new strategy – offering a much more investable environment across the UK.

Lord O’Neill of Gatley said:

The Strategy set out today is a serious plan for addressing the long-running challenges that have prohibited investment for years. The government needs to be transparent in how it selects its infrastructure investments to drive growth and this Strategy is a big step forward in doing that. I look forward to further detail on the government’s plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Keith Lawson, Executive Vice President, Jacobs said:

Jacobs welcomes the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy as a testament to the Government’s commitment to driving economic growth, empowering communities, and providing market certainty. We are excited about the potential for this ambitious strategy to attract new talent to our sector, embrace new technologies, and promote the UK’s ability to compete globally.

By investing in public services, transport, and clean energy, we are not only addressing today’s needs but also laying the foundation for a resilient future. The combined efforts of the Spending Review, NISTA, and the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy provide the stability, coordination, and long-term vision necessary for efficient infrastructure delivery.

At Jacobs, we are committed to partnering with the Government to deliver these vital projects, creating lasting positive impacts across the UK.

Sector Reaction

David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“It is positive to see a long-term plan for infrastructure include skills development as a key component for success.

“Colleges will be central to the training and skills needed, working in partnership with employers, to ensure that the country has the people needed to deliver on these plans.

“We look forward to being involved in discussions about how the approach to public procurement can help with that, as well as with employers on the new Construction Skills Mission Board.

“We are also looking forward to seeing more detail on the capital which will be made available for colleges to rebuild, improve and maintain their estates to ensure that they are great places to learn with up-to-date facilities and first-class kit.