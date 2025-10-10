CollegesWales calls for a mission-led transformation of FE to grow the Welsh economy and up-skill the nation 

ColegauCymru has launched its Manifesto for the Senedd 2026 election, setting out a bold and transformative vision for Further Education (FE) and Work-Based Learning in Wales.

The Manifesto outlines three missions:

Mission 1

Grow the economy by equipping industry and the workforce with the skills needed for a changing economy shaped by net zero and AI.



Mission 2

Improve participation and progression in post-16 education by breaking down barriers and delivering high-quality teaching and learning.

Mission 3

Tackle intergenerational inequality and poverty through adult education and access to second-chance learning.

KEY INFORMATION:

To achieve these missions, and re-balance the education system with FE at its heart, the next Welsh Government must urgently:

Commit to a multi-year funding cycle to give colleges the security to grow sustainably, to fund essential pastoral staff, to meet inflationary costs and to reach our target of 125,000 apprenticeship starts by the end of the next Senedd term.

Reform the learner transport system, ending the postcode lottery that is harming social mobility for learners.

Deliver a Vocational Education and Training Strategy (VET) aligned with Wales’ economic and industrial priorities – critical to ensuring all actors are working together to drive economic growth and ensure Wales has the skills needed for today and for the future.

The Manifesto calls for a stronger, re-invigorated partnership between the Welsh Government and the FE sector, clearly recognising colleges as key institutions anchored in their local communities and catalysts for positive change. It proposes urgent reforms to rebalance the education system and place FE at its heart; improving learner outcomes and unlocking the potential of skills to drive prosperity across Wales.



ColegauCymru Chair and Principal and Chief Executive of The College Merthyr Tydfil, Lisa Thomas, said,

“Wales’ future economic success lies in the untapped potential of our people. Investing in skills is the key to kick-starting growth and tackling inequality. Colleges are proud of their role in local communities – whether supporting learners to progress to higher education, to access apprenticeships, or to upskill and retrain ready for new jobs and opportunities. Our sector is ready to take on the challenges ahead; our government needs to meet us there – together we can build a Wales ready for the future.”

ColegauCymru Chief Executive, David Hagendyk, added,

“This Manifesto is a call to action. The next Senedd term will be defining for Wales’ future, and colleges must be at the heart of this future. We need a new mission-driven approach that empowers the FE and Work-Based Learning sectors to deliver real and lasting change. With the right investment and partnership, our sector can help build a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Wales.”

This Manifesto highlights the urgent need for long-term financial stability in the sector, including sustainable funding for pastoral support, mental health provision, and learners with Additional Learning Needs.

As Wales looks ahead to the next Senedd term, ColegauCymru stands ready to work with all political parties to ensure that FE remains central to building a stronger, fairer, and more resilient nation.