EdTechX Awards Announces 2023 Winners

The EdTechX Awards, an esteemed program that recognizes tech-driven organizations that are revolutionizing the education, training, and work sectors, is delighted to announce the winners of its highly anticipated 2023 edition.

The awards ceremony was held on 22nd June on the evening of the EdTechX Summit at Tobacco Dock, London with a celebratory gala dinner that brought together a high-quality community of founders, business leaders, and investors for a celebration of innovation and impact. Winners were selected across 16 categories highlighting a range of growth stages, geographies, learning life stages and social missions.

“We are thrilled to recognize and honour the remarkable achievements of our winners,” said Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Partner at IBIS Capital and Co-Founder of EdTechX & IMPACTX2050. “These organizations have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in their respective fields. Through technology, their contributions are significantly advancing the global EdTech and WorkTech landscape, and we are proud to showcase their accomplishments.”

The winners in each category were carefully selected by an experienced panel of experts from IBIS Capital who evaluated nominees based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria to determine the candidates’ financial position, strength of business model, strategic milestones and overall trajectory of the company.

The EdTechX Awards received a large number of exceptional nominations, highlighting the incredible talent and accomplishments within the industry.

The complete list of winners and their respective categories can be found below:

Growth Stages

Leviathan – IU Group N.V.

Generator – Avantis Education

Growth – Preface

Innovator – Virtual Internships

Geographic

Europe – Texthelp

Middle East and Africa – Lessonspace (Africa)

Middle East and Africa – Classera (MENA)

Americas – WuKong Education

AsiaPac – Medvarsity Online Limited

Life stages

Early Years – EIDU

Formal Education – Kahoot!

Higher Education – Keystone Education Group

Skills – PeopleCert

Human Capital – Learnerbly

Language Learning – Babbel

Impact

D&I – Code First Girls

Mission-driven – British Council English Online

Published in