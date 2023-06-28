Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

EdTechX Summit 2023: Charles McIntyre on AI into OI

FE News Editor June 28, 2023
0 Comments
Charles McIntyre, Chairman and CEO IBIS Capital & Chairman at EdTechX Summit 10th Edition

Whilst attending EdTechX Summit, we had the opportunity to interview Charles McIntyre, Chairman and CEO IBIS Capital & Chairman and CIO EdTechX Holdings II.

Charles McIntyre is a passionate advocate of edtech, retaining a wealth of knowledge on the latest technology trends and the impact they will have on the future, particularly for education, skills, and workplace development.

In this interview, Charles McIntyre, CEO of IBIS Capital, delves into an intriguing topic: the transformative shift from AI (Artificial Intelligence) to OI (Organoid Intelligence) and the impact that OI will have on education, skills, and the workplace.

McIntyre explores how this transition will reshape the educational and professional landscapes, fundamentally altering the way we approach learning, skill acquisition, and collaboration.

Through his valuable insights, he provides a unique perspective on how the dynamic interplay between technology, human intelligence, and the adoption of organoid intelligence holds transformative potential for our future of learning.

Charles McIntyre on AI into OI:

Join us this Friday as we have a site-wide takeover of EdTechX’s Summit session ‘The Debate on ChatGPT – A Learning Tool or Threat to Education.’

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in EdTech, Featured voices
Published in: EdTech, Featured voices
Topics: , , , , , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .