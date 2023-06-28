EdTechX Summit 2023: Charles McIntyre on AI into OI

Whilst attending EdTechX Summit, we had the opportunity to interview Charles McIntyre, Chairman and CEO IBIS Capital & Chairman and CIO EdTechX Holdings II.

Charles McIntyre is a passionate advocate of edtech, retaining a wealth of knowledge on the latest technology trends and the impact they will have on the future, particularly for education, skills, and workplace development.

In this interview, Charles McIntyre, CEO of IBIS Capital, delves into an intriguing topic: the transformative shift from AI (Artificial Intelligence) to OI (Organoid Intelligence) and the impact that OI will have on education, skills, and the workplace.

McIntyre explores how this transition will reshape the educational and professional landscapes, fundamentally altering the way we approach learning, skill acquisition, and collaboration.

Through his valuable insights, he provides a unique perspective on how the dynamic interplay between technology, human intelligence, and the adoption of organoid intelligence holds transformative potential for our future of learning.

Charles McIntyre on AI into OI:

