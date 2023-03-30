Government’s Action Plan: Embracing AI to Transform Education

DfE have released a document on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), including large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT or Google Bard, in the education sector.

Generative AI refers to technology that can be used to create new content based on large volumes of data that models have been trained on. This can include audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.

Yesterday (29th March), Gillian Keegan set out DfE’s position on AI in education.

Key messages for the education sector

Although generative AI is not new, recent advances and public access to the technology mean that the general public can now use this technology to produce AI-generated content. This poses opportunities and challenges for the education sector.

When used appropriately, technology (including generative AI), has the potential to reduce workload across the education sector, and free up teachers’ time, allowing them to focus on delivering excellent teaching.

Schools, colleges and universities, as well as awarding organisations need to continue to take reasonable steps where applicable to prevent malpractice, including malpractice involving use of generative AI and other emerging technologies.

The education sector must continue to protect its data, resources, staff and pupils, in particular:

in particular:

in particular: o Personal and sensitive data must be protected and therefore must not be entered into generative AI tools.

o Education institutions should review and strengthen their cyber security, particularly as generative AI could increase the sophistication and credibility of attacks.

o Education institutions must continue to protect their students from harmful content online, including that which might be produced by generative AI.

Read the full document here.

