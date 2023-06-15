Introducing the FE Collective!

2023 marks 20 years of FE News! To celebrate, we are launching our first in-person event… The FE Collective!

Join us for our first FE Collective: Thinking about Artificial Intelligence and Investing in the Sector of the Future, sponsored by NCFE.

We’re Flipping the Script! What is the FE Collective?

The FE Collective is a flipped conference, where the audience will work together to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the FE and Skills sector. To collectively share ideas, visions and solutions for the system of the future.

We kick off on the evening of the 16th of October with an Inclusive Networking BBQ. The FE Collective will then gather on the 17th of October 2023.

But it doesn’t end here! The purpose of the event is to build a collective report. This report will be an outcome-driven, collaborative report. For the sector, by the sector.

Everyone’s voice is welcome and important for creating the report! Come along to the first-ever FE News Conference!

What will you get out of the event?

You will be a changemaker. You will be a key part of curating a leading sector report on Artificial Intelligence and investing in the sector of the future.

Have the opportunity to work with key sector influencers and thought leaders in Global Skills. Be involved in shaping a sector-changing report.

On top of all of this… By attending and getting involved, you will even gain a micro-credential! So your CPD and your involvement in the professionalisation of the sector is a highly important aspect of the event.

FE Collective Aims and Outcomes

This is a flipped report – no chalk and talk here! It is an interactive event where you help to set the narrative!

Our report is based on a collective intelligence and knowledge exchange structure. Simply put, a group think tank!

This report is being put together collaboratively in an agile way, with ETF co-sponsoring alongside our main sponsor NCFE.

We are all about collaboration and bringing the sector together to come up with solutions that you might experience. We need your first-hand experience! In our first-ever FE Collective, we are bringing together charities, sector bodies, thought leaders, global influencers… but most importantly you!

With the report, we are aiming for it to be constructed and delivered in a new, revolutionary way- with key takeaways that everyone can use and adopt. From visuals to mindmaps and long-form reports that will be impactful for everyone in the sector. We are keeping accessibility in mind, so everyone will be able to understand and take action!

Will you be an Early Adopter?

The first 30 people can now get 25% off using our Early Adopter code: EarlyAdopter25

You can get your tickets here!

FE Collective is open to all!

We want everyone to have a voice. To ensure this, we have a limited number of tickets available.

Together, we will be the true voice of the FE sector… but you will need to move fast to secure your place in the FE Collective!

We have even created a FE Collective mug on our Merch site! Check it out here.

