Lifelong Education Institute appoints Alun Francis OBE as new Advisory Board Chair

The Lifelong Education Institute (LEI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Alun Francis OBE as the new Chair of its Advisory Board. Alun brings a wealth of experience to the role, widely recognised across the sector as a leading voice on lifelong learning and social mobility.

Currently serving as the Chief Executive of B&FC Group, Alun joined Blackpool and The Fylde College in 2023 following a highly successful 13-year tenure as Principal and Chief Executive of Oldham College. In his new capacity as Advisory Board Chair, he will help steer the Lifelong Education Institute’s strategic vision for post-16 education, upskilling, and adult learning across the UK.

Alun Francis said:

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chair of the Lifelong Education Institute’s Advisory Board. It is clear that, if we are serious about improving productivity, supporting economic growth and widening opportunities, we need an education and skills system that gives people the support and confidence they need to learn, retrain and develop throughout their lives.

“The Institute brings together a wide range of organisations and perspectives from across the sector. I am really looking forward to working alongside its members to make the case for a more flexible and responsive approach to lifelong learning – one that is shaped around the needs of people, employers and places.”

Throughout his career, Alun has amassed extensive experience across local government, public services, regeneration, youth work and education. This diverse background has equipped him with a profound understanding of the critical relationship between education, employment, economic development and place, which are at the core of LEI’s mission.

At B&FC Group, Alun is actively leading efforts to expand high-quality technical and higher education, as well as developing more flexible learning opportunities for people throughout their lives. A key example of this forward-thinking approach is his leadership on Multiversity, a new education campus and delivery model situated at the heart of Blackpool’s regeneration plans.

Alun’s dedication to equal opportunity is further evidenced by his prominent work at the Social Mobility Commission, where he served as Chair from 2023 to 2026, having previously held the positions of Deputy Chair and Interim Chair. In these pivotal roles, he helped shape the organisation’s work on understanding the root causes of regional disparities and widening access to opportunity across the UK. In recognition of his immense contributions to the sector, he was appointed an OBE for services to education in the 2021 New Year Honours.

David Hughes, CEO, Association of Colleges said:

“I’m delighted to see Alun taking on the Chair role at LEI. He will bring great insight, experience and expertise from his work leading colleges and more widely. We need strong advocacy for investing more in lifelong learning, to ensure that every adult has the chances across their lives to learn, train, adapt and deal with a rapidly changing world. I am confident that Alun will provide the leadership needed now, and help bring together a strong coalition of voices to put lifelong learning on the priority list for government. I am looking forward to working with him in this new role.”

Professor René Koglbauer, Dean of Lifelong Learning and Professional Practice, Newcastle University and LEI Advisory Board Member said:

“At a time of significant change in education and skills policy, with devolution and the Lifelong Learning Entitlement reshaping the landscape, Alun’s appointment comes as excellent news for the sector. His proven ability to convene partners across further education, higher education and independent training provision will help the Lifelong Education Institute play an increasingly important role in the lifelong learning policy arena, advancing social mobility and championing coherent training and skills pathways that support people, employers and places.”

Dr Fiona Aldridge, CEO, Skills Federation and LEI Advisory Board Member said:

“To tackle our current economic and productivity challenges, we must put lifelong learning and employer-led skills at the heart of the national agenda. Alun Francis fully understands the intricacies of making this a reality. His track record in the FE sector and his work at the Social Mobility Commission demonstrate his unique ability to turn complex challenges into meaningful change. I am delighted by his appointment to the LEI Advisory Board, which will undoubtedly strengthen the vital link between skills policy, industry needs, and opportunities for all.”