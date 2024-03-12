NCFE at 175: Deborah Jenkins MBE discusses the importance of being agile in a fast-moving world

NCFE is celebrating its 175th anniversary this academic year (2023-24) and is the oldest awarding organisation in the UK, recognised for providing vocational and technical educational products and services aligned to the needs of learners, educators, and employers.

Since 1848, through research, investments and initiatives, it has supported millions of learners to achieve and progress, continually driving educational change through collaboration and innovation, and, importantly, ensuring no learner is left behind.

Deborah Jenkins MBE DL, Chair of the Board of Trustees at NCFE, explores the origins of NCFE in the North East of England, the ways it is adapting to new and innovative demands, and how we can best prepare the young people of today to have the skills to thrive in a constantly changing work environment.