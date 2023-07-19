Peter Latchford OBE, Chair of the ETF, to stand down

Peter Latchford OBE, Chair of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), the workforce development body for the Further Education and Training sector in England, has announced his intention to leave the role at the end of 2023, providing an opportunity for a new Chair with extensive experience of working in the sector to take the charity forward.

Peter was appointed to the role in October 2019 and the charity has since become highly regarded as the central pillar of professional standards, for improving quality of teaching and leadership and supporting professionalism across the sector. The organisation’s wide range of governance, leadership development and training programmes, alongside the DfE-funded T Level Professional Development (TLPD) programme, have enabled teachers, trainers and leaders to deliver transformational learning opportunities to students across the sector.

During this time, the Society for Education and Training (SET) has grown to be the largest professional membership organisation for practitioners in the post-14 sector, supporting over 22,000 teachers and trainers working across diverse roles and settings throughout their career journey.

The charity, which has recently undertaken a strategic review with input from across the sector, will be announcing a new strategy in the autumn, when it will mark its ten-year anniversary. Recruitment for Peter’s successor will commence shortly following consultation with sector partners, including the ETF’s member organisations.

The Board of trustees have expressed their intention to seek out a new Chair who has significant experience of working in the FE and Training sector in order to best support the organisation’s new strategic direction. An open and transparent recruitment process will be conducted by the Board, led by Rachel Musson (Audit Chair and the ETF’s Senior Independent Director).

It is anticipated the new Chair will take over from Peter in January 2024 after a planned and coordinated transition period.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Latchford OBE said:

“It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Chair of a charity dedicated to improving outcomes for learners over the age of 14.

“I am deeply proud of all the charity and its partners have achieved during my tenure. I pay tribute to all the staff who have worked alongside our partner organisations, expert advisors and collaborators from across the sector, who have helped us transform the lives of learners.

“With a new strategy due to be launched in the autumn signalling a deepening commitment to working in partnership with our partner sector organisations and to be responsive to the needs of the sector, this feels the right time for me to hand over to a new Chair to lead the charity through the next stage of its evolutionary journey.”

Education and Training Foundation Chief Executive, Dr Katerina Kolyva, said:

“I would like to thank Peter for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication during his time as Chair. Peter has made an invaluable contribution in helping shape our work over the past almost four years and has been a relentless champion for the important role ETF can play in achieving better outcomes for learners. Peter will continue to offer careful stewardship to the organisation until a new Chair is in place and I look forward to working alongside them and our partner organisations to continue our vital work to develop the professionalism of the sector and deliver high quality and effective professional development.”

