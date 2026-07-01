Redcar and Cleveland College Health and Social Care Lecturer Named Educator Of The Year at National Aspiration Awards

An innovative educator making a lasting impact on learners in health and social care has been recognised as part of a UK-wide celebration of excellence in further education.

Andrew Johnson of Redcar and Cleveland College has been named Educator of the Year at NCFE’s Aspiration Awards 2026, thanks to his commitment to learner-centred teaching and real-world impact.

In partnership with Teesside Hospice and local palliative care teams, he led a project where learners designed and delivered more than 40 comfort packages for individuals receiving end-of-life care, bringing theory to life while building understanding of dignity and compassion.

Reflecting on the project, Andrew said: “The main drive behind the project was that death and dying is such a taboo subject for our 16- to 18-year-olds. It was about asking myself, how can I break that barrier down?

“I wanted to get them actually out there in industry and engaging with palliative care end of life services. My learners were absolutely amazing.”

Andrew’s approach combines immersive learning with strong employer partnerships, helping students develop the confidence, empathy, and professionalism needed for careers in healthcare. His impact has been significant, with increased learner engagement, confidence, and progression into the healthcare sector, alongside stronger links with employers and wider community recognition.

Lyndsey Smith, Curriculum Manager Health, Early Years, Access to HE and Distance Learning at Redcar and Cleveland College, said: “When the organisations came into college to discuss the impact that the care packages had had, it was good for them to be able to see the true value of each of the care packages and what they brought to somebody in the final stages of their life, which was massively impactful for each and every learner.

“Whichever classroom Andrew steps into, he brings it alive. You can truly see how he enriches each and every lesson by bringing past experience into the learning environment.”

The Educator of the Year award recognises individuals who go above and beyond to transform opportunities for their learners. Highly commended in this year’s awards are Jasmin Cooper, from Swindon Borough Council, and Lynn Baker, from Lincoln College.

Jasmin is an Adult Community Learning Tutor delivering exceptional teaching that transforms the confidence and achievement of adults studying Functional Skills, maths, and entry-level qualifications. Many of her learners arrive with severe maths anxiety, repeated GCSE failures, or long breaks from education. Her impact goes far beyond teaching numeracy; she rebuilds confidence, restores self-belief, and enables adults to succeed in a subject many have feared their whole lives.

Lynn Baker is Functional Skills Lecturer recognised for her exceptional ability to engage and transform learners who have repeatedly struggled with GCSE English or who have extremely low literacy skills. Many of her students arrive disengaged, lacking confidence, or with no experience of mainstream education. Through personalised learning plans and consistent one-to-one support, Jasmin creates a safe and encouraging environment where learners can thrive and progress.