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Sir David Bell stands down as Vice Chair of Skills England

Skills England August 27, 2026
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Sir David Bell has stood down as Vice Chair of Skills England, the organisation announced today.

Skills England Chair Phil Smith said:

“I want to thank Sir David for his outstanding contribution to the board and wish him all the very best for the future. We appreciate the time and considerable effort he has dedicated to the role of Vice Chair, alongside his many other commitments.  

He added:

“His insight and considered judgement have been invaluable in guiding Skills England, as we launched and have worked towards bringing more cohesion, momentum and pace to a system that had become too complex.”

Sir David said:

“It has been a great pleasure to be part of Skills England’s informed, energetic and enthusiastic board. I have taken this decision to stand down due to the demands of my other commitments. However, I retain a keen interest in the skills system and how it is being made to work better for employers, learners, and the HE and FE sectors at a national and local level. 

He added:

“I’m proud that Skills England has already made an important contribution to bringing about the kind of coherence and responsiveness necessary if we’re to make sure our country has the skilled workforce it needs, both now and in the future.”

Published in: Executive appointments, Featured voices
Skills England

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