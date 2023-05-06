Could prison-leavers plug labour shortages? FE Soundbite 693

Could 50,000 prison-leavers plug labour shortages? FE Soundbite 693 (6th May 2023). This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Could 50,000 prison-leavers to plug labour shortages?

Shocking fact alert: Nearly 50,000 inmates come to the end of their sentences every year. Yet six months after regaining their freedom, fewer than a quarter have a job…. surely more needs to be done to turn this around? … especially with such high skills and labour shortages. This week’s CSJ report really stood out to me and I wanted to make this main header in this week’s Soundbite. Surely more needs to be done to break the cycle, I can’t see anything other than win, win on sorting this out to be honest!

DfE kicked off the celebrations earlier this week: Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation

Exclusive thought leadership on FE News this week

Instructure’s Sidharth Oberoi wrote about: The Intersection of Education and Technology: Maximising Learning Potential. As someone fast approaching 50, I thought this was an interesting article by Mark Gray: Automation is the key to getting over 50s back to work (especially for physically demanding roles).

Dr Naeema Pasha explores how coaching could play a bigger role in Teaching.

Andy Cook, Vice Chancellor of Ravensbourne University London asks: Should degrees be more like apprenticeships?.. short answer from me… erm, Yes. … but then again, it isn’t just as simple an answer as this.. Andy covers really interesting and valid points about Mickey Mouse Degrees (that generate £116B per year to the economy) and Degree Apprenticeships over Degrees. A really interesting article, I’d highly recommend checking out.

Top 3

So… who were the Top 3 thought leaders and influencers on FE News in April 2023?

