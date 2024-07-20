The King’s Speech, what next? | FE Soundbite Edition 755

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 755, July 20th, 2024: The King’s Speech, what next?

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Exclusive Thought Leadership

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

A New Future for Apprenticeships? By Alison Morris, Head of Policy at the Skills Federation (also known as the Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards), Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, Laura Mansfield, CEO of ScreenSkills, and Hayley Pells, Policy Lead at Institute of the Motor Industry

Time to do different By David Breakspear, Prison reform campaigner

What next after the political turmoil of the past 14 years for vocational/occupational education? By Dr Sai Loo, an academic at UCL Institute of Education, University College London and an author and editor of research monographs.

This Week, We Have Also Had Some Other Epic Exclusives!

Equity with a Capital E: The impact of social capital on improving equity in Higher Education (HE) and employment By Sorrel Knott, Research Executive at GotDis

Reading and Righting: Will the Reading Research Result in Righting Assessments? By Neil Wolstenholme, Chairman of Kloodle

Will IfATE be Impacted by Skills England? By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

What’s New in the World of FE?

Big Announcements

Becky Francis to Chair Curriculum and Assessment Review By DfE

Voices

King Charles Unveils AI Regulation Bill: Impact on the FE Sector By Richard Foster-Fletcher, Chair of Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (MKAI)

How employers can inspire entrepreneurship for the next generation By Sabine Leveiller, VP of Marketing for Europe at VistaPrint

Freeports are ready to support Skills England and lead the Green Skills revolution By Stuart Rimmer MBE is a former FE CEO, skills strategy consultant and interim director of skills at Thames Freeport

Reports

What do students really think about T Levels? By the EDGE Foundation

Pass rates announced for June 2024 ACCA exam sitting By ACCA

The King’s Speech and the New Labour Government By FAB

Appointments

The Skills Federation announces appointment of CEO By The Skills Federation

Interviews

Terry Fennell’s EPA 2024 Interview By FAB

Clare Boden-Hatton’s EPA 2024 Interview By FAB

In The Know

