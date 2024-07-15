The Skills Federation announces appointment of CEO



Dr Fiona Aldridge, a leader in the field of skills policy and practice, will join the Skills Federation (also known as the Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards) as its new Chief Executive on 30th September 2024. Fiona brings very significant experience of research and policy from her time at the Learning and Work Institute. More recently she has led the development of West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) employment and skills strategy and on negotiations with government for the employment and skills elements of the WMCA trailblazer devolution deal.

Dame Julie Mellor, Chair of the Board of the Skills Federation, said: “I am delighted Fiona will be joining us as we support the new Government in achieving UK growth ambitions. Employer perspectives will be critical to inform the evolution of the skills system to meet skills needs in each sector of our economy.”

Dr Fiona Aldridge said: “I am very excited to be joining the Skills Federation at the start of this new Government, to help provide an employer voice in the development of skills policy. This will be critical to unlocking ambitions for economic growth and opportunity for all.”

The Skills Federation brings together the shared perspective of different industries on how the UK can build a workforce able to meet our skills needs. Its members are 19 employer led, sector skills bodies who work across more than 20 sectors of the economy and represent over 150,000 employers, both large and small, across the UK. They are funded by their industries to provide sectoral voices and vital support on skills issues.

The Skills Federation’s vision is a skills system that supports industrial investment and growth by providing a pipeline of talent into each sector of the economy, giving opportunity for everyone to get in and get on at work through pathways that turn jobs into great careers. This includes workforce planning and intelligence, professional standards, tailor made skills solutions, qualifications, kitemarking, accreditation and quality assurance.

Recently, the Federation has taken steps to grow its policy activity, representing employer led, sectoral perspectives on how to meet very significant skills needs as part of government ambitions for growth, the green energy transition and technological change. The Federation also runs EdTech apprenticeship services in England (ACE360) Scotland (MAO) and Wales (ACW).