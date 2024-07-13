What is the Back to Work Plan? FE Soundbite Edition 754

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 754, July 13th, 2024: What is the Back to Work Plan?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News

New FE & Skills Collective Announced!

This week we announced our latest event with ETF “Bridging Policy and Pedagogy: Preparing educators and leaders for a stronger skills system” This is a groundbreaking event to prepare for our developing skills system!

There are only 100 places, so don’t miss out and book your space now!

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Big week, with England actually reaching the Euros Final, you are excused to have maybe missed the odd thing happening in the world of FE, Skills and Employability this week! What feels like the start of the big announcements from Labour (to be fair, they have hit the ground running with new ideas and also traveling the World)!… are the announcements around the Back to Work Plan, reforms in Prisons and also the New Chancellor Rachel Reeves made some interesting announcements that felt like a pre-industrial strategy announcement. Which I think were interesting areas to look at Skills priorities over the next five year term. You may have also missed something significant in the announcement of the BCC Planning Skills Fund (more below on this).

Back to Work Plan

Liz Kendall launched the Back to Work Plan, now this is a term I think we will hear a lot more! There are going to be three pillars of the Government’s Back to Work Plan:

A youth guarantee for all young people aged 18 to 21.

A new national jobs and career service to help get more people into work, and on in their work.

New work, health and skills plans for the economically inactive, led by Mayors and local areas.

The part three is interesting linking this to the new Chancellor’s speech and the BCC Planning Skills Fund.

Jobcentre Plus and the National Careers Service will be merged to get more people into work and to support those seeking better opportunities with the means to find better paid work.

The Youth Guarantee will mean more opportunities for training, an apprenticeship or help to find work for all young people aged 18-21 years old, to prevent young people becoming excluded from the world of work at a young age.

More disabled people and those with health conditions will be supported to enter and stay in work, by devolving more power to local areas so they can shape a joined-up work, health, and skills offer that suits the needs of the people they serve.

BCC Planning Skills Fund

In what was the new Chancellor’s first speech, Rachel Reeves pledged to ‘fix the foundations of the economy’… you may have missed the announcement of the British Chamber of Commerce Planning Skills Fund. So I think the BCC Planning Skills Fund could be very significant! Martha Lane Fox, President of the British Chambers of Commerce, said about the BCC Planning Skills Fund:

“But policy must be backed up with better skilled and resourced planning departments to deliver this step change. That’s why the pledge to fund an extra 300 planning officers is so important.

“It’s also why the BCC’s Planning Skills Fund has been set up in partnership with Government. It will develop an additional pipeline of new and upskilled planning talent to boost growth in our local economies.”

So this sounds like it has the potential for planning of big infrastructure projects to be linked to skills and skills pipeline, so I think this is a massive development for the FE and Skills sector to keep an eye on.

New Skills, Further and Higher Education Minister is announced

After a bit of speculation, we also have confirmation that Jacqui Smith has been appointed as new Minister for Skills, Further and Higher Education. So a joined up ‘brief’… could this mean a joined up approach to skills progression? Interesting the order of the title: Skills, Further and Higher Education… interesting!

So a lot of change… and things to wrap your head around.

So this is why we have launched a new FE and Skills Collective in Partnership with the Education and Training Foundation. It is on the 10th October and in Birmingham: Bridging Policy and Pedagogy: Preparing educators and leaders for a stronger skills system”

Exclusive Thought Leadership

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Firstly New directions: What Does the New Government Mean for our Sector? By Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation explores how the new government affects the Further Education sector, highlighting priorities like quality teacher education and professional development.

Secondly Breaking the barriers of traditional education: How tech credentials are enabling lifelong learning By Nicola Pearce, Head of Education, BenQ discusses the rise of alternative tech credentials in education, emphasising their importance for lifelong learning and career flexibility.

Finally Innovation is the key to transforming STEM careers opportunities By Lisa Tomkins, Education Outreach Partner, Met Office outlines the Met Office’s innovative approaches to engaging students in STEM careers, stressing the importance of collaboration between businesses and educators.

This Week, We Have Also Had Some Other Epic Exclusives!

What is social value and why is it important? Dr Paul Tully, Associate Director of Policy and Research at the Education and Training Foundation

Six steps for quick progress for the new Government By Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute

Why bridging the digital skills gap in marketing requires training at every level By Mischa McInerney, Chief Marketing Officer at the Digital Marketing Institute

More lightbulb moments from sector workforce development research By Kerry Boffey, CEO – Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

NEET… “not enough employment and training?” By Jonathan Bourne, MD and co-owner at Damar Limited

What’s New in the World of FE?

Government announcements

Education Secretary takes first steps to reset relationship with teaching profession

Bridget Phillipson’s Letter to the Education Workforce – Sector Reaction

Jacqui Smith appointed as new Minister for Skills, Further and Higher Education!

Department for Work and Pensions Back to Work Plan – Sector Reaction

Interviews

Charlotte Bosworth’s EPA 2024 By FAB

Donna Ford-Clarke’s EPA 2024 Interview By FAB

Jan Richardson-Wilde’s EPA 2024 Interview By FAB

Patrick Craven’s EPA 2024 Interview By FAB

Awards

Hull College was named Centre of the Year at the Aspiration Awards. Here is their journey By NCFE

Survey/Research

MEI calls for a new ‘aGCSE’ (adult GCSE) maths qualification for post-16 students By MEI

Voices

Bridging the UK’s Skill Gap: Insights from Coursera on Future Strategies By Nikolaz Foucaud, Managing Director, Coursera

New minister has the key to unlock benefits of prison education By Sally Alexander. CEO and Principal, Milton Keynes College Group.

Modernising and elevating teaching standards in the ‘Cinderella’ Further Education & Skills Sector By Annie Ostapenko-Denton, Senior Product Developer for NOCN Group

In The Know

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO & Founder, FE News & FE Careers (a new FE Careers is coming soon)!